Why does bad oral health lead to fatal diseases? Know prevention tips from Swami Ramdev A new study has come about health and beauty, which says that poor oral health is not only spoiling the looks but is also causing many fatal diseases in your body. Know how to make teeth healthy and strong.

A happy mouth is a happy mind; clean teeth not only make our personalities attractive but also tell about our health. Oral hygiene is not only important for teeth, gums and tongue, it is directly related to the heart, mind and digestion. Neem has the highest antibacterial properties, and there was a time when people used to clean their teeth with neem, babool and mango toothpicks. Even today, people in villages use neem toothpicks. Oral hygiene is really very important because all the bacteria and viruses that come out of the mouth reach other parts of the body through blood and cause inflammation. It can cause diabetes and some serious respiratory diseases.

Not only this, but it also causes cardiovascular problems. According to the American Heart Association, oral problems increase the risk of arteries getting blocked. Bacteria and viruses mix in the blood and increase the level of inflammation in the blood vessels, which increases the risk of heart attack and stroke. Not only this, but due to bad teeth and jaws, bacteria and other viruses can reach the brain and damage neurons. They can damage brain cells, which increases the risk of weakening of memory and dementia. According to scientists of America's National Institute on Aging, bacteria that make gums sick also cause Alzheimer's. Not only this, but people who have more problems with oral hygiene, stress-anxiety and depression are seen more in them. So, to stay away from fatal diseases, know all the natural ways of cleaning the mouth from Swami Ramdev.

