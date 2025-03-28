Why do you need to ensure optimum liver health to keep heart issues at bay? Expert explains We generally tend to focus on different organs, but we forget that all the organs are internally connected. In this article, an expert has explained why it is important to ensure optimum liver health to keep heart issues at bay.

The liver maintains its reputation as the major detox organ of the body through its 500+ critical functions needed for body health. One of its main functions includes blood filtering together with nutrient processing and metabolism control. The body functions of livers and hearts reveal an extremely complex connection which many individuals overlook. Unique liver damage raises the odds of developing cardiovascular problems since preserving healthy liver function leads to heart health preservation.

Blood circulation, metabolism and inflammatory regulation

When we spoke to Dr Bhavesh Patel, Consultant Gastroenterologist, Bhailal Amin General Hospital, he said the blood circulation, along with metabolism and inflammatory regulation, directly link the liver and heart as integral organs. Nutrient processing, along with toxin removal and cholesterol control functions in the liver, directly affects heart health. Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) represents the strongest relationship between liver and heart health since it develops from fat buildup in the liver because of obesity combined with poor diet choices and unhealthy lifestyle practices. This condition progressively moves from NAFLD to NASH, which results in liver inflammation that leads to fibrosis and then cirrhosis eventually. People with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease face increased heart disease danger because this condition strongly connects with metabolic syndromes such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, insulin resistance and obesity.

Cholesterol regulation

Cholesterol regulation within the body is achieved through the liver's function of creating lipoproteins as well as removing them from the bloodstream. The healthy liver functions by balancing HDL cholesterol and LDL cholesterol at proper levels. The liver produces too much LDL cholesterol and decreases the levels of HDL cholesterol during dysfunction, and this combination triggers artery plaque formation. The development of atherosclerosis occurs from fatty deposits that narrow arteries, thus raising the chances of heart attacks and strokes. The liver enhances blood clotting because it creates proteins which control the formation of clots. The abnormal clotting that develops from liver dysfunction heightens the likelihood of heart attacks and strokes, together with various other cardiovascular conditions.

The link between liver and heart health

The link between liver and heart health functions through the mechanism of inflammation. Destruction of liver tissue results in the release of inflammatory substances followed by cytokine molecules throughout the bloodstream. The combination of long-term inflammation serves as a primary factor to develop hypertension and produces arterial stiffness while generating heart failure. A liver affected by inflammation or fatty tissue creates insulin resistance which blocks blood sugar management, making type 2 diabetes possible. The dangerous health cycle between liver disease and cardiovascular disease flourishes from the diabetes risk factor, which produces detrimental effects on complete health status. A malfunctioning liver results in hypertension that develops from improper liver functioning. The excessive strain caused by elevated blood pressure makes heart diseases and the risks of heart failure and stroke more likely.

Balanced diet

A person needs to follow a balanced diet together with a healthy lifestyle to achieve optimal liver function. Each serving of fiber-rich produce stimulates the digestion function, thus improving the liver's efficiency in removing toxic substances from the body. The prevention of fatty liver disease and reduction of metabolic disorders occurs when people limit their consumption of processed food together with trans fats and added sugars. The liver inflammation benefits from healthy fat consumption, which is available in nuts, seeds, along olive oil. Drinking plenty of fluid is essential because water enables the body to remove harmful substances while sustaining its liver's operation. Physical exercise has essential functions to sustain liver health because exercise reduces liver fat levels and improves how the body functions metabolically. Caring for your liver function, together with reducing cardiovascular disease risk, requires a minimum exercise amount of 150 minutes each week at moderate intensity levels. A person with a BMI-matched weight represents one of the most crucial elements for stopping liver disease. Because weight excess stands as the main cause of NAFLD, individuals can reverse fatty liver while improving heart health by combining diet controls with exercise for weight reduction.

Regular medical screenings discover high cholesterol and metabolic disorders alongside diabetes during the early stages of their development. Regular examinations of liver function enable early detection of damage so doctor People should obtain medical advice from a healthcare specialist before taking medications or supplements because excessive use of such substances may damage liver health. A combination of healthy eating habits together with physical activities and regular health examinations will decrease the chances of both liver disease and heart disease thus extending lifetime longevity.

ALSO READ: Women’s Health Physiotherapy: Know how it helps to boost core strength and cardiovascular health