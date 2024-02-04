Why do we observe World Cancer Day on February 4? Know history, theme, significance and more

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know everything about World Cancer Day.

World Cancer Day is observed on February 4 every year. This day is dedicated to raising awareness about cancer, promoting early detection, and encouraging treatment and prevention. It also serves as a platform to highlight the impact of cancer on individuals, families, and societies around the world. But why do we observe World Cancer Day on February 4? Let’s delve deeper into the history, significance, and theme of this important day.

History of World Cancer Day:

The idea of observing a day dedicated to cancer was first proposed by the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC) in 2000 at the World Summit Against Cancer for the New Millennium in Paris. The aim was to bring global attention to the rising cases of cancer and to promote its prevention, detection, and treatment.

Significance of World Cancer Day:

Cancer is one of the leading causes of death worldwide. It is a disease that knows no boundaries, affecting people of all ages and from all walks of life. On World Cancer Day, we come together as a global community to raise awareness about this disease and to take action to reduce its impact.

The main goal of World Cancer Day is to dispel myths and misconceptions surrounding cancer and to educate people about its signs, symptoms, and risk factors. It also serves as a reminder for everyone to make healthy lifestyle choices that can help prevent cancer. Additionally, it provides a platform for cancer survivors to share their stories and inspire others who are going through a similar journey.

The theme for World Cancer Day 2024:

Every year, World Cancer Day has a different theme that focuses on various aspects of the disease. According to Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa, the goal of World Cancer Day will be to "Close the cancer gap" between 2022 and 2024.

In the message for World Cancer Day 2024, Dr Moeti said, "This year marks the third and final year of the campaign. The theme for this year is 'Together, we challenge those in power'. This theme encompasses the global demand for leaders to prioritise and invest in cancer prevention and care and to do more to achieve a just and cancer-free world."

