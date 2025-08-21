Why are some patients with diabetes treated with insulin injections? According to an expert Dr Jaspreet Singh explains why insulin injections are vital for type 1 diabetes and often needed in type 2 when oral medicines fail to control blood sugar. Insulin, a hormone produced by the pancreas, plays a vital role in helping glucose (sugar) from food enter the body’s cells.

Diabetes is one of the most common chronic conditions in India, affecting millions of people across all age groups. At its core, diabetes occurs when the body cannot regulate blood sugar levels effectively, either due to insufficient insulin production or the body’s inability to use insulin properly.

We have inputs from Dr. Jaspreet Singh, MBBS, MD, DM (Endocrinology), Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals, on the subject. Insulin, a hormone produced by the pancreas, plays a vital role in helping glucose (sugar) from food enter the body’s cells, where it is converted into energy. When this system fails, glucose remains in the blood, leading to high blood sugar levels and long-term health risks.

Why are insulin injections necessary in type 1 diabetes

In type 1 diabetes, the immune system mistakenly attacks and destroys the insulin-producing cells of the pancreas. This means the body produces little to no insulin on its own. Without insulin, blood sugar rises dangerously high.

For such patients, daily insulin injections are essential for survival. Unlike oral medicines, which may work for type 2 diabetes, insulin is the only way to regulate blood sugar effectively in type 1 diabetes.

Why do some type 2 diabetes patients also need insulin

Type 2 diabetes often begins with insulin resistance, where the body’s cells do not respond well to insulin. Initially, lifestyle changes and oral medicines may help keep blood sugar in check. But over time, insulin production may decline, and medications may no longer be enough.

At this stage, doctors recommend insulin injections to maintain safe glucose levels and prevent complications. For many, insulin therapy becomes an important addition to their long-term management plan.

Why can’t insulin be taken as a pill

One common question patients ask is why insulin is given as an injection instead of a tablet. The reason is simple: the digestive system breaks down insulin if swallowed, making it ineffective. By injecting it directly into the bloodstream (through pens, syringes, or insulin pumps), the body can use it immediately.

The benefits of insulin therapy

Regular insulin therapy helps:

Keep blood sugar within safe limits

Reduce the risk of complications such as kidney damage, nerve damage, and vision loss

Protect the heart from diabetes-related damage

Improve overall health and quality of life

For many patients, insulin injections are not just an option; they are a lifeline. With proper education, technique, and monitoring, insulin therapy allows people with diabetes to live active, balanced, and fulfilling lives.





