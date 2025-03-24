Why are children wearing glasses at an early age? Know reasons and prevention measures Know why children are wearing glasses at an alarmingly young age. Learn the underlying reasons and potential risks associated with early myopia. Get expert advice on prevention measures to protect your child's vision.

Nowadays, the problem of wearing glasses is increasing rapidly among young children. Earlier, wearing glasses was seen with increasing age, but now even small children are seen wearing glasses with thick lenses. There are many reasons behind this, including increased use of screens, an unbalanced diet, and a lack of outdoor activities. Reasons why children wear glasses at an early age Excessive use of screens: Nowadays children are using mobile phones, laptops, and TVs more. The blue light emitted from the screen damages the eyes and weakens the eyesight. Online classes, gaming, and watching videos throughout the day increase pressure on the eyes, due to which the need for glasses starts increasing quickly.

Lack of outdoor play: Earlier, children used to play in open fields most of the time, which provided natural light and an open environment for their eyes. But now most children stay indoors and remain engaged in front of the screen, due to which the eye muscles become weak.

Bad diet: Nutrients like vitamins A, C, and E are essential for eye health. Consumption of green vegetables, carrots, tomatoes, oranges, and nuts is beneficial for the eyes. But nowadays children's diet has become more dependent on junk food and fried foods, due to which their eyesight starts weakening.

Wrong study habits: Reading in low light, studying in the wrong posture, and the habit of reading by keeping books very close to the eyes also affect the eyes. Tips to improve eyesight naturally Reduce screen time: Try to keep children away from mobile and laptop. If it is necessary to use the screen for studies, then follow the 20-20-20 rule. That is, after every 20 minutes, look 20 feet away for 20 seconds.

Encourage them to play outside: Spending time in natural light and a green environment helps maintain eye health. Send children to play outside for at least 1 hour daily.

Provide a balanced diet: Give children a diet rich in nutrients like carrots, spinach, tomatoes, sweet potatoes, almonds, and walnuts. Also, avoid eating too many sweets and junk food.

Do eye exercises: To keep your eyes healthy, do some simple exercises daily, such as focusing on your fingers and slowly moving them near and far. Rotating your eyes in a circular motion. Massaging your eyes with light hands.

Adequate sleep is important: Let children have 8-10 hours of deep sleep every day. Good sleep reduces eye fatigue and maintains better vision.