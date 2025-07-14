Wheezing and waiting: Can asthma delay fertility in Indian women? In India, asthma treatment is frequently neglected. Thus, it is important to know whether respiratory issues like asthma can delay fertility in women or not.

New Delhi:

Asthma is one of the most prevalent chronic conditions in women of reproductive age, affecting up to 8% of pregnancies globally and known to flare up seasonally or after exposure to triggers like dust or pollution. 3–6% of females aged 45 and older are involuntarily infertile and have never given birth, while about 24% of all couples who try to conceive will experience infertility for one or more periods lasting more than a year. In India, 3.7 crore people are affected by asthma, and among them, women in both urban and semi-urban areas are more vulnerable. Female asthma has been linked to reproductive alterations, including decreased fertility and worse pregnancy outcomes.

Although oestrogen influences the aetiology of autoimmune and chronic inflammatory disorders, it is still debatable if it is beneficial or detrimental for people with these conditions. Asthma's consequences on fertility are still not well understood, and there is currently scant evidence linking asthma to infertility.

Link between asthma and fertility

In addition to being a lung disease, asthma is a chronic inflammatory illness that can affect the reproductive system and other parts of the body. Women with moderate to severe asthma took longer to conceive than those without the illness, according to research from AIIMS in New Delhi. International research has produced similar results, identifying low oxygen levels and inflammation as major obstacles to the reproductive process.

According to Dr Rubeena Zainab, Consultant - Reproductive Medicine, Milann Fertility Hospital, Bengaluru, women with uncontrolled asthma may have irregular menstrual cycles, higher stress levels, and poor sleep quality, all of which can make it more difficult to conceive. In addition, inflammation from asthma can interfere with hormone regulation, ovulation, and even the uterus's ability to support implantation.

Medications and inhalers

Is it safe to use inhalers while pregnant? Inhalers should only be used under a doctor's prescription or supervision. However, most widely prescribed inhalers—especially inhaled corticosteroids and bronchodilators—are safe during conception and pregnancy when used under a doctor’s supervision.

Avoiding medicine when pregnant is not advised. Uncontrolled asthma affects the quality of eggs and the health of the uterus by lowering the oxygen flow to the reproductive organs. An effective respiratory system and a healthy reproductive system depend on properly managing asthma.

Why Indian Women could be more prone to asthma

In India, asthma treatment is frequently neglected. Women may normalise symptoms like coughing or shortness of breath in rural and even urban households, making them reluctant to seek medical attention. Controlling asthma is also made more difficult by things like mosquito coils, incense, and indoor air pollution from cooking, particularly for stay-at-home moms.

Precaution tips shared by the doctor

If you have asthma and are planning to conceive, here’s how to breathe easily through your fertility journey:

When you are pregnant and have difficulty breathing, contact a pulmonologist and a gynaecologist.

Don’t stop your medication once you start feeling better. Stick to what you are advised.

Check what you eat. Sometimes, asthma patients are allergic to certain foods, as they can exacerbate the condition.

Avoid pollution, smoke, and dust whenever possible. Use a mask while going out.

Yoga and pranayama can help improve lung function and help you reduce stress and anxiety.

