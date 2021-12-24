What WHO said about covid booster shot; is it necessary

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK What WHO said about covid booster shot

A third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, covid booster shot, is said to be effective in reducing severe disease outcomes. Many countries have already begun the booster drive and allowed the people to get the shot. With an increasing number of Omicron cases, it is being said that a covid booster shot is more effective against this new variant of covid. However, research-based on the sample of people below 40 years of age, above 40 years of age, who had covid before the vaccine and who have co-morbidity is still in process before the big step. Based on the immunity level of these people, the need for a booster dose will be decided.

Is Covid booster shot necessary? What WHO says?

According to the World Health Organisation, the covid booster shot is not necessary. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of WHO said that more than the booster shots, it is important that they act on sending health professionals, covid warriors to the countries that need it. Developed countries that have completed the double vaccination, should not opt for the third booster shot as of now. It is not mandatory. (PTI)

Tedros said, "Blanket booster programs are likely to prolong the pandemic, rather than ending it, by diverting supply to countries that already have high levels of vaccination coverage, giving the virus more opportunity to spread and mutate."

The World Health Organisation has also asked the respective countries to decide about the vaccination accordingly.

Meanwhile, a team of UK researchers has analysed the likely impact that a Covid booster shot will have on Omicron and says it could provide around 85 per cent protection against severe illness. Experts are still trying to figure out how mild or severe Omicron will turn out to be. Vaccines help teach the body how to fight Covid. But the current ones in use were not designed to combat the heavily-mutated Omicron variant, meaning they are not a perfect match.

To get around that, people in the UK are being advised to have a booster dose to build up higher antibody levels to fight the virus.