What triggers a migraine? It can be as common as smell, food and lights

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Common triggers of migraine

Migraine is a type of primary headache, the cause of which is not clearly known; however, studies have suggested a combination of environmental and genetic factors. Migraine tends to run in families and is the sixth highest cause of days lost due to disability (absence from work) worldwide (WHO statistics). The classical symptoms of migraine are excruciating, throbbing pain on one side of the head (most commonly) that can last anywhere between a few hours to days.

Common Migraine Triggers

Extreme sensitivity to light, sound, smell, and sometimes even touch are hallmarks of the condition. Other symptoms include visual and sensory disturbances (known as aura), nausea, vomiting, and dizziness. Some patients also experience tingling and numbness on the face and extremities. Some of the most common triggers are lack of sleep, hunger or dehydration, alcohol, weather, stress, additives, female hormones and medication overuse.

Treatment for Migraine

Conventional treatment of migraine involves prescription medications, such as serotonin receptor agonists, tricyclic antidepressants, among others along with drugs to control associated symptoms such as nausea and vomiting (antiemetics). Avoiding certain foods and triggers has also been advised. Nonetheless, these remedies only help to reduce the intensity of an episode of migraine and do not provide definitive control of the condition.

Cell-based therapy is a new modality that harnesses the intrinsic healing potential of the body for the management of various conditions. In the context of migraine and other headaches, studies have shown that stem cell and growth factor activity can target neurogenic inflammation, which is now considered a key phenomenon in such conditions. Moreover, there are reports of decreased endothelial progenitor cell (EPC) function in patients with migraine, which may be associated with circulatory aberrations. Through the self renewal and multi-differentiation potential of mesenchymal cells in our body, it is possible to replenish the pool of EPCs, thus targeting the core pathology of migraine.