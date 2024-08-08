What is Water Poisoning? Know symptoms, who all are at risk and how much water is too much

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know the causes, symptoms and more about water poisoning.

A Texas man named John Putnam, 74 suffered heart attack-like symptoms after drinking too much water. According to the DailyMail report, by nighttime, he was experiencing severe exhaustion and nausea, which developed into breathing difficulties and chest pain.

Mr Putnam was sent to the hospital for what he thought was a heart attack; however, it turned out that he had water poisoning, which is caused by the body having too much water and not enough sodium in it.

What is Water Poisoning?

Water poisoning, also known as water intoxication or hyperhydration, is a condition that occurs when the body has too much water in comparison to the level of electrolytes in the blood. Electrolytes are minerals such as sodium, potassium, and calcium that help regulate the body's fluid levels and maintain proper nerve and muscle function.

When we drink water, it enters our body and gets absorbed into the bloodstream. The kidneys then filter out excess water and eliminate it through urine. However, consuming excessive amounts of water can disrupt this balance and dilute the electrolyte levels in the blood. This can lead to an imbalance of fluids in the body and cause water poisoning.

Symptoms of Water Poisoning:

Nausea and vomiting

Headaches

Confusion and disorientation

Fatigue

Muscle weakness

Cramps in the arms and legs

Seizures

Coma

In severe cases, water poisoning can also lead to brain swelling, which can be life-threatening if left untreated.

Who all are at risk?

Athletes and people who engage in strenuous physical activities are prone to water poisoning as they tend to drink more water to stay hydrated. Additionally, people with certain medical conditions, such as kidney disease or heart failure, may also be at a higher risk of water poisoning.

Moreover, infants and young children are also at risk as their bodies are smaller and more sensitive to changes in fluid levels. Parents should be cautious while giving water to their young ones and always follow the recommended guidelines.

How Much Water is Too Much?

The amount of water that can lead to water poisoning varies from person to person and depends on various factors such as age, weight, and overall health. As a general rule, it is recommended to consume 8-ounce glasses of water per day for adults. This equates to about 2 litres of water. However, this recommendation can differ based on individual needs and may increase during physical activities or in hot weather.

