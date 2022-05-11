What is Tomato Flu: Kerala registers new cases of this virus, know its symptoms & treatment

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ @TTNDEMERA Tomato flu: what is it? Know its symptoms & treatment

Tomato Flu: Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, a new infection has been detected in parts of Kerala. According to the reports, this dangerous virus has hit almost 80 children in the Kollam city of Kerala to date and it continues to rise. It is targeting children below the age of five years.

What is Tomato flu?

Tomato flu or Tomato fever is a deadly virus that has been detected majorly in the southern part of the country. Kerala and Tamil Nadu are the main states which have registered many cases from their local government hospitals of this unidentified flu. To prevent this, local Aganwadi centres in the areas are shut and new campaigns related to its awareness have started, where a team of 24 members is formed.

According to PTI, medical teams from Coimbatore, Walayar and districts of neighbouring Kerala are taking fever tests on children to detect the infection. Mainly this virus is attacking children below the age of five years. This infection is causing red round blisters on their skin, maybe because of which it is called Tomato flu.

You can keep a tab on these Tomato flu symptoms:

High fever

Dehydration

Body ache

Rashes

Blister

Swelling

Cramps

Vomiting

Sneezing

Running nose

Fatigue

Irritation in mouth

Discolouration in hands, legs and other parts of the body

Tomato Flu: Treatment

Consulting a doctor immediately is advised Infected children should avoid touching or scratching the blisters. Drinking boiled water is suggested to kill the bacteria Maintaining distance from the infected person is mandatory Try to maintain cleanliness and proper hygiene Infected people should take proper rest to recover from the flu faster.

