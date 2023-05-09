What is the perfect food against cancer? Add these cancer-fighting foods to your diet

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Cancer-fighting foods

What we eat can drastically affect many aspects of our health, including the risk of developing chronic diseases like heart disease, diabetes and cancer. The development of cancer, in particular, has been shown to be heavily influenced by your diet. Many foods contain beneficial compounds that could help decrease the growth of cancer. There are also several studies showing that a higher intake of certain foods could be associated with a lower risk of the disease.

What are cancer-fighting foods?

1. Broccoli

Broccoli contains sulforaphane, a plant compound found in cruciferous vegetables that may have potent anticancer properties. One test-tube study showed that sulforaphane reduced the size and number of breast cancer cells by up to 75%. Some studies have also found that a higher intake of cruciferous vegetables like broccoli may be linked to a lower risk of colorectal cancer.

2. Fight cancer with color

Fruits and vegetables are rich in cancer-fighting nutrients -- and the more color, the more nutrients they contain. These foods can help lower your risk in a second way, too, when they help you reach and maintain a healthy body weight. Carrying extra pounds increases the risk for multiple cancers, including colon, esophagus, and kidney cancers.

3. Berries

Berries are rich in vitamins, minerals, and dietary fiber. Their antioxidant content may mean they have health benefits. Studies suggest that the anthocyanins, flavonoids, and other antioxidants in berries may mean they can help prevent cancer or even reverse the process of early cell changes. There is also evidence they may help prevent or slow the development of various cancers, including breast cancer and cancers of the gastrointestinal tract.

4. Folate-Rich Foods

Other good sources of folate are asparagus and eggs. You can also find it in beans, sunflower seeds, and leafy green vegetables like spinach or romaine lettuce. The best way to get folate is not from a pill, but by eating enough fruits, vegetables, and enriched grain products.

5. Eat more tomatoes

Research confirms that the antioxidant lycopene, which is in tomatoes, may be more powerful than beta-carotene, alpha-carotene, and vitamin E. Lycopene is a cancer-fighting food associated with protection against certain cancers such as prostate and lung cancer.

(Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any regime or medical advice.)

Also Read: Over 4.5 million women and babies die every year during pregnancy, claims UN

Also Read: Maintaining weight, blood sugar levels to stress management: Things to keep in mind if you have PCOS

Latest Health News