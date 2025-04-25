What is the main reason for heart attacks in young adults? Doctor shares insights The main reason for heart attacks in young people has come to light. The doctor explained why the risk of heart disease is increasing rapidly. If you want, you can control them yourself and avoid a heart attack.

Anyone can have a heart attack, but preventing it is also in your hands, and for this, you must understand the cause of a heart attack. The causes of heart attack are very common. Deaths due to heart disease or heart attack are multifactorial; there can be different reasons for it. There are 7-8 main causes of a heart attack, of which lifestyle is considered to be the most important. The lifestyle changes that have come in the last 15 years are very unhealthy, which is why cases of heart attack have increased among the youth. Let's know from the doctor what the causes of a heart attack are.

In the recently held India TV Speed ​​News Wellness Weekend program, Dr. Ashok Seth (Chairman, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, Delhi) said that it is important to understand what problems you are facing in your lifestyle. You can control these changes yourself. The biggest thing is that sedentary habits have become prevalent in youth, which includes doing less exercise, i.e., less physical labour, not walking much, and sitting all day. Obesity has increased a lot along with smoking, which is an important reason for heart attack and heart disease. Drinking alcohol in excessive amounts is a big reason for a heart attack. Along with this, increased stress and poor diet are a big reason for heart disease.

The main cause of a heart attack

The doctor says that if someone in the family has had heart problems, like if someone's father, mother, or siblings have had heart-related diseases, the risk of a heart attack also increases in such people. Diabetes, hypertension, and high cholesterol are the three major causes of heart attack, which are growing rapidly. However, these three things can be easily controlled. By controlling all these things, the risk of a heart attack can be greatly reduced.

What to do to prevent a heart attack?

Your feet can prevent the causes of a heart attack. Yes, because your feet are the ones that help you move around. The more you walk, remain physically active, and exercise, the lesser will be the risk of a heart attack. Diabetes can be controlled by exercise. Exercise controls blood pressure; it also eliminates obesity and reduces stress and cholesterol. Exercise helps you get rid of the habit of smoking and drinking alcohol. Exercise reduces the need for medicines by half.

