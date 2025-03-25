What is the impact of ageing on joint health? Know how to take care of your knees and hips Understanding how ageing affects joint health in general, and how to care for your knees and hips in particular, can help preserve mobility and mitigate the risk of serious joint-associated issues.

The natural wear and tear on joints can generate issues with motion and discomfort, as we begin to age, notably the knees and hips. The knees and hips are vital to most daily activities, including walking, standing and bending. Moreover, they receive tremendous weight and pressure, therefore wear and tear is natural over time.

What is the impact of ageing on joint health?

When we spoke to Dr Gaurav Gupta, Robotic Joint Replacement Surgeon, at Jhansi Orthopaedic Hospital, Jhansi, he said that the cartilage of the knee and hip joint serves to cushion and protect the bones and naturally deteriorates with age. This process leads to osteoarthritis, wherein lesions develop within the cartilage leading to pain, swelling and stiffness. Over time, individuals may experience degrees of reduced motion and ability to accomplish basic activities. Joint degeneration is the result of many contributing factors such as genetics, lifestyle, and health status. For instance, those who are overweight place additional load on their knees and hips and, therefore, are at greater risk of issues with the joints. Similarly, exercise or physical activity supports the muscles surrounding these joints and if there is little to no physical activity the body may create quick fatigues in these muscles and predispose them to injury.

Current evidence continues to recommend routine and recommended physical activity to people's knees and hips, likewise as the body continues to age. We encourage low-impact activities, including swimming, biking, etc.

Also important to joint stress management is maintaining an optimal healthy weight. Eating healthy foods, particularly omega-3 fat-rich foods, calcium, and vitamin D, helps with joint health and battling inflammation. Make sure to seek professional care as needed if you start to feel discomfort. Whether it's therapy, medication, or even joint replacement surgery for more advanced conditions, you may have care options. Overall, actively managing care for joints can keep you moving and independent longer into life. Sustained regular exercise, balanced nutrition, and the right mindfulness to care for yourself will keep your knees and hips happy for many years down the line.

ALSO READ: How does diabetes weaken your bones and joints? Expert explains causes, shares prevention tips