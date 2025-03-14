What is premenstrual syndrome? Know 9 common symptoms of PMS and prevention tips Do you know what is PMS? The hormonal changes that occur in women before menstruation are called pre-menstrual syndrome (PMS). Let us know the 9 common symptoms of PMS.

There are many problems related to women's health, which are not talked about openly. Pre-menstrual syndrome (PMS) is also one of them. Women have to face physical and mental changes before menstruation, which is called PMS.

This problem mostly starts a week or two before menstruation and lasts till the first or second day of periods. Sometimes it is normal, but for some women, it can cause serious trouble.

What is PMS-Premenstrual Syndrome?

PMS or pre-menstrual syndrome is a condition in which women experience many physical, mental and emotional changes before menstruation. This is due to hormonal changes and its symptoms may vary from woman to woman.

Feeling irritable

It is common to have mood swings before periods. During this time, women can become irritable over small things.

Stress and anxiety

During PMS, one can experience more stress and anxiety. During this time, negative thoughts also come to mind more.

Fatigue and lethargy

Women feel very tired during this period. Due to lack of energy, they feel lazy throughout the day.

Difficulty focusing

It may be difficult to concentrate on studies or work. Brain fog and confusion may be felt.

Getting angry

During this time, anger arises quickly and it can be difficult to control emotions.

Mood swings

Suddenly feeling very happy and then immediately becoming sad is a very common symptom of PMS.

Sleep problems

Some women sleep more during this time, while some have difficulty sleeping.

Feeling hopeless

Feeling depressed, lack of interest in life, and feeling lonely are also symptoms of PMS.

Lack of interest in normal activities

Not being interested in work or anything, and not feeling like talking to friends can also be a part of this problem.

How to manage premenstrual syndrome?

Balanced diet: Take a healthy diet, which includes green vegetables, fruits and proteins.

Yoga and exercise: Doing a light workout daily improves the mood.

Get good sleep: Make it a habit to sleep at the right time.

Reduce stress: Stress can be reduced through meditation and breathing exercises.

Drink enough water: It is very important to stay hydrated.

PMS is a common condition in women, but sometimes its symptoms can be severe. In such a situation, it can be managed by changing lifestyle and taking proper care. If the symptoms are increasing too much, then it is important to consult a doctor.

