What is Oropouche fever? Symptoms to treatment, all about the mosquito-borne infection that killed 2 In Brazil

Mosquito-borne illnesses, including dengue and West Nile virus, are increasingly affecting people worldwide. Recently, the Oropouche virus has made headlines after causing the deaths of two young women in Bahia, Brazil—the first recorded fatalities attributed to this virus, according to Brazil's health ministry. Oropouche virus is transmitted primarily through the bites of midges, a type of tiny fly, though mosquitoes can also spread it.

What is Oropouche fever?

Oropouche fever is a tropical viral infection primarily transmitted by the bite of a midge, a small, biting fly. While less common, it can also be spread through mosquito bites. Named after the Oropouche River in Trinidad and Tobago where it was first detected in 1955. Since then, it has been linked to major outbreaks and occasional cases in tropical areas such as Brazil, Peru, Haiti, Colombia, and French Guiana. The pathogen is transmitted by mosquitoes like Culex quinquefasciatus, Coquillettidia venezuelensis, and Aedes serratus.

Symptoms of Oropouche Fever

The onset of Oropouche fever is usually sudden, with symptoms appearing within 4-8 days of the infectious bite.

Common symptoms include:

High fever

Severe headache

Joint and muscle pain

Chills

Nausea and vomiting

Dizziness

Photophobia (sensitivity to light)

While most cases are mild and resolve within a week, severe cases can lead to aseptic meningitis, a condition where the meninges (protective membranes around the brain and spinal cord) become inflamed.

Treatment and Prevention

Unfortunately, there is no specific antiviral treatment or vaccine available for Oropouche fever. Treatment primarily focuses on managing symptoms like fever, pain, and dehydration. Rest and plenty of fluids are crucial for recovery.

Prevention is key to combating Oropouche fever. Given that it's primarily transmitted by insects, protective measures similar to those for dengue and other mosquito-borne diseases are recommended: