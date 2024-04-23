What is Oral Cancer? Expert shares myths and facts related to the disease

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know myths and facts related to oral cancer.

Oral cancer impacts areas of the mouth that include the tongue, inner cheek lining, upper or lower jaw bones, floor of the mouth (located beneath the tongue), and lips. The presence of ulcers or persistent wounds within the oral cavity, such as on the lips, cheeks, or jawbone, persistent white or red patches in the mouth that last for over two weeks, abnormalities like lumps and bumps on the tongue, jawbone, inability to open mouth, swelling in the jawbone and blood in the saliva can mean oral cancer. According to Dr Ravikumar Wategaonkar, Medical Oncologist, Onco-Life Cancer Centre, Satara, it is the need of the hour to deflate myths regarding oral cancer for the understanding, support, and empowerment of the patients. Equipping every patient with accurate information allows us to dispel misconceptions and adopt a more informed, compassionate approach toward oral cancer prevention and care. The complexity of oral cancer often leads to delays in diagnosis, refusal of treatment, and unnecessary anxiety due to widespread misinformation.

Dispelling myths related to oral cancer

Myth #1: Only one who smokes is susceptible to oral cancer

Fact: While nicotine and tobacco usage raise the risk of oral cancer, it is possible to develop the disease even without being a smoker. Drinking alcohol and smoking can also elevate the risk, along with human papillomavirus (HPV) contraction. Genetic factors may contribute to the development of the disease. So, one has to be alert when it comes to his/her health.

Myth #2: Oral cancer is not a matter of concern for youngsters

Fact: An increasing number of young people are being diagnosed with oral cancer, due to the link between certain sexually transmitted strains of human papillomavirus (HPV) and this type of cancer. Youngsters need to stay vigilant and adopt preventive measures for battling oral cancer.

Myth #3: It is IMPOSSIBLE to keep oral cancer at bay

Fact: Taking steps like quitting smoking, and alcohol, and incorporating vegetables into your diet can reduce the risk of oral cancer. Practising safe sex can lower the chances of contracting HPV strains associated with this cancer.

Myth #4: Oral cancer presents with noticeable symptoms

Fact: Oral cancer can sometimes develop without causing any visible signs or symptoms until it reaches an advanced stage. Regular dental check-ups and screenings are essential in detecting early signs of oral cancer for saving and improving the lives of people. One must be aware of these myths and seek accurate information about the risk factors and preventive measures for oral cancer.

