Game of Thrones actor Michael Patrick dies of motor neurone disease: Symptoms, causes and treatment explained

New Delhi:

The death of actor Michael Patrick, known for his appearance in Game of Thrones, has brought renewed attention to motor neurone disease. He passed away at 35, three years after being diagnosed, with his wife Naomi Sheehan sharing that he had been in hospice care in Northern Ireland for the last 10 days.

To better understand the condition and what it does to the body, India TV spoke to Dr Praveen Gupta, Chairman at Marengo Asia International Institute of Neuro & Spine in Gurugram. His insights offer a clearer picture of motor neurone disease, from early signs to progression and care.

What motor neurone disease does inside the body

Motor neurone disease, also known globally as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, is a progressive neurological condition. It affects the brain and nerves that control voluntary muscles.

Dr Gupta explains the process simply. “In a healthy body, motor neurons act as messengers between the brain and muscles, enabling movement such as walking, speaking, and even swallowing,” says Dr Gupta.

But in MND, these neurons begin to break down. “These motor neurons begin to degenerate and die. As a result, signals from the brain fail to reach the muscles, causing them to weaken, shrink, and eventually stop functioning,” says Dr Gupta.

One of the more difficult aspects is that awareness remains intact. “Unlike many other neurological conditions, MND does not typically affect the senses or intellect. Patients remain mentally alert, fully aware of their deteriorating physical condition,” says Dr Gupta. That makes the emotional impact even heavier.

Early signs of motor neurone disease that often go unnoticed

The condition does not always start in an obvious way. The early signs can feel minor at first.

Dr Gupta notes that symptoms may include:

Weakness in hands or legs

Frequent tripping or difficulty walking

Slurred speech

Muscle cramps or twitching

Difficulty gripping objects

Because these develop gradually, people often dismiss them. That delay can push diagnosis further down the line. Early detection can help in managing symptoms better.

What causes motor neurone disease

There is still no clear answer here.

“The exact cause of MND remains unclear,” says Dr Gupta. Most cases are sporadic, meaning they occur without a clear reason.

At the same time, a smaller percentage has a genetic link. “About 5 to 10 percent of cases are genetic, passed down through families due to inherited gene mutations,” says Dr Gupta.

Environmental factors and exposure to toxins are being studied, but no definite cause has been identified so far.

Motor neurone disease: Treatment and management options

There is currently no cure for motor neurone disease. But that does not mean nothing can be done.

“Treatments are available to slow progression and improve quality of life,” says Dr Gupta. He mentions medications such as riluzole and edaravone, which may help delay progression in some patients.

Supportive care plays a key role:

Physiotherapy to maintain muscle strength

Speech therapy to support communication

Nutritional support to prevent weight loss

Respiratory care, including ventilators in advanced stages

Dr Gupta emphasises that a multidisciplinary approach is the most effective way to manage the condition.

How motor neurone disease progresses over time

The progression is gradual, though it can vary from person to person.

In the early stages, simple daily tasks may become difficult. Buttoning a shirt. Climbing stairs.

As the disease advances, patients may need support for walking, speaking, and eating.

In later stages, breathing muscles weaken, making respiratory support essential. Despite these challenges, many patients continue to live meaningful lives with proper care and emotional support.

Why awareness of motor neurone disease matters

For a condition like this, awareness can make a real difference.

“Motor Neurone Disease is not just a medical condition but a life-altering journey. While we may not have a cure yet, timely intervention, rehabilitation, and emotional support can significantly improve a patient’s quality of life,” says Dr Gupta.

The focus, then, is not just on treatment, but also on recognising symptoms early and supporting patients through the course of the illness.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice.

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