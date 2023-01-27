What is nasal vaccine - iNCOVACC? All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Covid-19: Mansukh Mandaviya launches world's 1st Made-in-India nasal vaccine iNCOVACC.

Covid19 nasal vaccine : Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday launched Bharat Biotech's first India-made nasal Vaccine, iNCOVACC, as a booster shot for Covid19. The intranasal vaccine stimulates a broad immune response which is essential for blocking both infection and transmission.

According to Bharat Biotech, the nasal vaccine is likely to prevent infection, thus, preventing the transmission of the virus. The vector intranasal delivery platform is capable of scale-up, easy and painless immunization during public health emergencies and pandemics.

The nasal vaccine was launched on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day to the public in the national capital. The event saw the Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh, Dr. Krishna Ella, Executive Chairman, Bharat Biotech and Suchitra Ellla, Joint Managing Director, Bharat Biotech in presence.

Health Minister's views on the nasal vaccine

Speaking at the launch of the nasal vaccine, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, said "Launch of Incovacc is an important milestone under AatmaNirbhar Bharat efforts, today 65 percent of vaccine for the world is contributed from India. In the global dialogue, India’s manufacturing, research and innovation capabilities are admired around the world. India will not be just known for the pharmacy of the world, but will be known for research and innovation too."

What is the price of the vaccine?

The vaccine is still not available on CoWin. According to the statement issued by the company, iNCOVACC® i is priced at Rs 800 for private markets and priced at Rs 325 for supplies to the government of India and State Governments."iNCOVACC® is a recombinant replication-deficient adenovirus vectored vaccine with a pre-fusion-stabilized SARS-CoV-2 spike protein.

