What is Glaucoma? Know its warning signs, symptoms, causes and treatment

Glaucoma is a group of eye diseases that damages the optic nerve, which connects the eye to the brain. This damage often occurs due to increased pressure in the eye, which can cause vision loss and even blindness if left untreated. According to WebMD, glaucoma is the second leading cause of blindness worldwide, affecting over 3 million Americans.

Types and Symptoms

There are several types of glaucoma, but the most common is open-angle glaucoma. This condition develops slowly and painlessly over time, often with no noticeable symptoms until significant vision loss occurs. The best way to detect open-angle glaucoma is through regular eye exams, as early detection and treatment can help preserve vision.

Another type of glaucoma is angle-closure glaucoma, which is less common but more severe. This type occurs when the iris (the colored part of the eye) blocks the drainage angle, causing pressure to build up quickly and leading to sudden symptoms such as eye pain, nausea, and vomiting. Angle-closure glaucoma is considered a medical emergency and requires immediate treatment to prevent permanent vision loss.

Risk factors for glaucoma include age (over 60), a family history of the disease, certain medical conditions such as diabetes and high blood pressure, and long-term use of corticosteroids.

Treatment

Treatment options for glaucoma depend on the type and severity of the condition. Eye drops are often prescribed to lower eye pressure and prevent further damage to the optic nerve. In some cases, laser surgery or traditional surgery may be necessary to improve drainage and lower pressure in the eye.

While glaucoma cannot be cured, it can be managed with proper treatment and monitoring. Regular eye exams are crucial for detecting glaucoma early and preventing vision loss. If you are at risk for glaucoma or have a family history of the disease, it is important to talk to your eye doctor about screening and prevention strategies.

FAQs

Q: What are the symptoms of glaucoma?

A: The most common type of glaucoma, open-angle glaucoma, typically has no noticeable symptoms until significant vision loss has occurred. Angle-closure glaucoma, on the other hand, can cause sudden symptoms such as eye pain, nausea, and vomiting.

Q: Can glaucoma be cured?

A: Glaucoma cannot be cured, but it can be managed with proper treatment and monitoring to prevent further damage to the optic nerve.

