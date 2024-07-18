What is Food Poisoning? Know causes, signs, symptoms, and home remedies to treat this foodborne illness

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK All you need to know about Food Poisoning

Actor Janhvi Kapoor, who has been busy with her upcoming film, Ulajh, has been hospitalised due to severe food poisoning. According to the source, Jhanvi had gone to Chennai and while returning from there on Tuesday, she had something to eat at the airport. After coming home, Jhanvi's health deteriorated and yesterday she was feeling very weak. Due to ill health and weakness, she was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday on the advice of doctors. A family source said that at present Jhanvi's condition is fine and she will be discharged from the hospital by Friday.

What is Food Poisoning?

Food poisoning, also known as foodborne illness, is a condition caused by consuming contaminated food or beverages. The contamination can result from bacteria, viruses, parasites, or toxins. While food poisoning is typically not serious and resolves without treatment, it can sometimes lead to severe health problems, especially in young children, the elderly, pregnant women, and those with weakened immune systems.

Causes of Food Poisoning

Food poisoning can be caused by a variety of pathogens, including:

Bacteria: Common bacteria causing food poisoning include Salmonella, Escherichia coli (E. coli), and Listeria.

Viruses: Norovirus and Hepatitis A are common viral causes of food poisoning.

Parasites: Parasites such as Giardia and Toxoplasma can cause foodborne illness.

Toxins: Certain foods can contain toxins produced by bacteria, such as the toxins from Staphylococcus aureus and Bacillus cereus.

Signs and Symptoms of Food Poisoning

Symptoms of food poisoning can vary depending on the type of contaminant and the individual's health. Common signs and symptoms include:

Nausea and vomiting

Diarrhoea

Stomach cramps and pain

Fever

Fatigue and weakness

Headache

Symptoms can appear within hours of consuming contaminated food or may take days to develop. They usually last from a few hours to several days.

Home Remedies to Treat Food Poisoning

While severe cases of food poisoning require medical attention, mild cases can often be managed at home with simple remedies:

Stay Hydrated: Drink plenty of fluids, such as water, clear broths, and oral rehydration solutions, to prevent dehydration caused by vomiting and diarrhoea.

Rest: Get plenty of rest to help your body recover from the illness.

BRAT Diet: Follow the BRAT diet (bananas, rice, applesauce, toast) which is gentle on the stomach and helps reduce symptoms.

Ginger: Ginger tea or ginger capsules can help soothe the stomach and alleviate nausea.

Apple Cider Vinegar: Diluted apple cider vinegar can help kill bacteria and soothe the stomach. Mix one to two tablespoons in a glass of water and drink before meals.

Yogurt and Probiotics: Consuming yogurt or probiotic supplements can help replenish the good bacteria in your gut, aiding in faster recovery.

Prevention Tips for Food Poisoning

To reduce the risk of food poisoning, follow these preventive measures:

Wash your hands, utensils, and food surfaces frequently.

Cook food to the recommended temperatures.

Refrigerate perishable foods promptly.

Avoid eating raw or undercooked meats, eggs, and seafood.

Be cautious with food and water when travelling to areas with lower hygiene standards.

By understanding the causes, recognising the symptoms, and knowing how to treat and prevent food poisoning, you can protect yourself and your loved ones from this common but often preventable illness.

ALSO READ: Chandipura Virus spreads rapidly among children, expert shares symptoms and prevention tips