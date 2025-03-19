What is chicken legs, a health challenge that Sunita Williams, other astronauts face after returning to Earth? Astronauts tend to face several health issues after staying for months in microgravity or 'zero-G'. These include baby feet, dizziness, nausea, bone loss, chicken legs and muscle loss among others. Read on to know more about chicken legs.

Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore safely returned to Earth after spending 286 days at the International Space Station. Their spacecraft, SpaceX's Dragon splashed down off the Florida coast near Tallahassee. While the astronauts have returned, they will undergo a 45-day rehabilitation programme.

Astronauts tend to face several health issues after staying for months in microgravity or 'zero-G'. These include baby feet, dizziness, nausea, bone loss and muscle loss among others.

What is Chicken Legs?

One of the health challenges that will be faced by Sunita Williams is 'Chicken Legs'. It is a term used to describe the atrophied and weakened condition of astronauts' muscles, particularly their legs, after spending extended time in microgravity environments like space.

In space, the lack of gravity means that astronauts' leg muscles don't have to work as hard to support their bodies, leading to muscle loss and a decrease in bone density. When astronauts return to Earth, they face significant challenges, including difficulty standing or walking, as their muscles and bones are not as strong as they were before the mission. This can result in balance issues, fatigue and a longer recovery period as astronauts undergo physical therapy to rebuild their muscle mass and bone strength.

To overcome these problems, the astronauts will undergo a reconditioning program which helps to improve the physical health of the astronauts. The Astronaut Strength, Conditioning and Rehabilitation (ASCR) begins on the landing day. It will be conducted for two hours per day, seven days a week for 45 days. The rehabilitation programme includes strength exercises, cardiovascular exercises, bone recovery therapy and balance training among others.

