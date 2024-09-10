What happens when blood pressure increases? Know why high BP is considered so dangerous

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know why high BP is considered so dangerous.

High blood pressure is a serious condition. When the blood pressure in the body reaches 90/140 or above, the blood pressure in the arteries increases a lot. Although blood pressure increases and decreases many times throughout the day, if the blood pressure remains high for a long time, it can have a bad effect on health. High blood pressure can cause many serious diseases like heart attack, heart-related diseases and stroke.

Lifestyle habits are considered to be the major cause of high blood pressure. This can also lead to the risk of many other serious diseases. Apart from this, age and genetic reasons can also be the reason for this. Let us know what happens due to increased blood pressure.

What happens when blood pressure increases?

Aneurysm- Due to increased blood pressure in the body, the cells start weakening and they take the form of the aneurysm. In an aneurysm, the arteries start bulging. This condition can be very serious and dangerous.

To control high blood pressure immediately, you can take medicines as per the doctor's advice. Apart from this, try to improve your lifestyle in routine. For this, it is important to avoid hypertension, not let your weight increase, exercise regularly and take care to sleep and wake up on time. This will calm the mind and gradually the blood pressure will also start getting controlled.

(This article is for general information, please consult a doctor before adopting any remedy)

