What do the lines on the nails indicate? Know which deficiency it can cause in the body

Clean and beautiful nails enhance the beauty of hands. But if the nails start to deteriorate, break, turn black, or turn yellow, or if lines start appearing on the nails, then this is not a normal thing. Such nails not only look bad but also indicate the lack of nutrients in the body. The appearance of lines on the nails can be due to many reasons. This may include ageing, health problems or lack of any particular nutrient in the body. Know why this happens?

The appearance of long and white lines on nails is also a sign of ageing. With increasing age, the body starts lacking nutrition, which can lead to such health conditions and nutritional deficiencies. If the lines are halfway, then it may be due to ageing. It is not considered dangerous. But if the lines are very deep and the nails are breaking and turning black, then these can be health-related signs.

What do lines on nails indicate?

Vertical or straight lines: If your nails start getting straight lines which are light, then these lines are common with ageing. They are not considered dangerous. But if the lines are very deep, and along with that, the nails are breaking or discolouration occurs, it can be a sign of a health problem in the body. Sometimes, due to problems like eczema, very dry skin, or hypothyroidism, nails become thick or thin and start breaking. Due to this, nails can easily break. Lichen planus is an autoimmune disease in which lines can appear on the nails. These are also called Beau lines, which can also increase due to stress or any disease.

Appearance of white lines: This is called leukonychia striata in medical terms. These lines can appear due to microtrauma, onychomycosis or hereditary diseases. If the lines are increasing, then you must consult a doctor.

Black or brown lines: Some people develop black or brown lines on their nails. These are known as melanonychia. These lines on the nails can also be caused by trauma, infection or medication.

Black lines: Black lines on nails indicate a lack of vitamin C, zinc and other nutrients in the body. For this, eat food rich in nutrients. Yes, if there is bleeding or pain from the nail lines, then consult a doctor.

White lines or bands: These are called Mees lines. If you notice such lines or light bands on your nails, then it should not be taken lightly. This can also be a symptom of a health condition like arsenic poisoning or kidney failure. Consult a doctor.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet