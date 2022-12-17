What causes obesity in women? Are alcohol and comfort eating your reason for being overweight?

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representative image of woman

Obesity has become a major epidemic in recent decades, with approximately 1.5 billion overweight adults in developed countries, including 300 million women. This health issue can have serious consequences for both the affected individuals and their families, as it can lead to respiratory problems such as sleep apnea, diabetes, high blood pressure, various types of cancer, heart disease, high cholesterol, stroke, and fertility and pregnancy issues. Therefore, it is important to understand the various causes of obesity in women and take steps to address them.

Sedentary lifestyle

One cause of obesity is a lack of movement and physical activity, as many people now have sedentary lifestyles due to increased work hours and leisure time spent sitting down.

Comfort eating

Overconsumption of fast food and unhealthy, high-calorie meals, as well as excessive alcohol consumption, sugary drinks, and comfort eating, can also contribute to obesity.

Genetics

Genetics can also play a role, as children of obese parents may be more prone to obesity themselves.

Hormonal imbalances

Hormonal imbalances caused by stress and insufficient sleep can lead to cravings and overeating.

Medications

Certain medications, such as steroids, beta-blockers, anti-depressants, anti-seizure medications, and diabetes medications, can also cause weight gain and obesity.

To address obesity, it is necessary to reduce energy intake and increase physical activity, or a combination of both. It is important to consult with a doctor or certified dietician before making any major changes, as each person's body and needs are unique. Additionally, society as a whole must take responsibility for preventing and supporting those affected by obesity, through promoting healthy eating habits and regular physical activity.

Latest Health News