What are the reasons for late periods other than pregnancy? Know home remedies to get relief There can be many reasons for late periods. What should women do when their periods are late, and how can they take care of themselves? Read the article to learn about some home remedies to get relief.

New Delhi:

Periods, or menstruation, are an important part of every woman's life. In the fertile age (13-14 years to 45 years of age), women have periods every month, and they remain in the state of periods for 5-7 days every month. Menstruation is a natural process in women. However, sometimes it happens that women may also have some problems during their periods. Problems like less or more flow during periods, heavy bleeding, abdominal pain, and, in some cases, fever, weakness, and fatigue can also occur. Similarly, the condition of late periods and irregular periods is also seen.

Usually, when periods are not coming or periods are late, the first thought is that the woman is pregnant. The first symptom of pregnancy is missing periods, but sometimes there can be some reasons behind the absence of periods or late periods, which are different from pregnancy, and no one pays attention to them. Here we talk about some other reasons for late periods and what should be done when periods are late.

Symptoms of late periods:

Irritability

pimples on the face

Stomachache

Dry skin and itchy skin

Hot Flashes

Vaginal Dryness

Trouble sleeping

Pain in the breasts

Causes of late periods:

Stress: Sometimes, women's periods are also affected due to too much stress. Stress also affects the level of gonadotropin-releasing hormones in women's bodies. These hormones help in controlling the ovulation and menstruation cycle. Periods can be delayed due to stress.

Sometimes, women's periods are also affected due to too much stress. Stress also affects the level of gonadotropin-releasing hormones in women's bodies. These hormones help in controlling the ovulation and menstruation cycle. Periods can be delayed due to stress. Menopause: After the age of 40, women move towards menopause. Sometimes menopause starts before its time. Similarly, during menopause, women may have the problem of late periods. In this situation, you should contact your doctor.

After the age of 40, women move towards menopause. Sometimes menopause starts before its time. Similarly, during menopause, women may have the problem of late periods. In this situation, you should contact your doctor. Unhealthy Lifestyle: Women's periods are also affected due to unhealthy eating habits and lifestyle. In such a situation, problems during periods and problems like late periods can increase.

Women's periods are also affected due to unhealthy eating habits and lifestyle. In such a situation, problems during periods and problems like late periods can increase. Weight gain or loss: Sometimes, obesity can increase problems related to menstruation in women. Similarly, problems related to periods can also occur due to losing weight very quickly.

Sometimes, obesity can increase problems related to menstruation in women. Similarly, problems related to periods can also occur due to losing weight very quickly. Side effects of medicines: Side effects of some medicines can also be responsible for the delay in periods and problems related to periods. Especially the use of birth control pills can cause this harm. Similarly, periods can also be delayed due to the side effects of depression medicines, thyroid medicines, and antipsychotics.

Home remedies to get relief from late periods:

Ajwain and jaggery water: Mix a spoonful of jaggery powder in a cup of water. Then add 1-2 spoons of celery seeds to it and cook all the things together. After cooling this water, filter it and drink it.

Fennel decoction: To get relief from the problem of late periods, you can drink fennel decoction (saunf ka kadha). For this, boil fennel seeds, celery seeds, and cumin seeds in water. You can also add jaggery and dry ginger powder to this water for taste. If periods are late, drink this decoction for a few days.

Turmeric milk: If your periods are late, mix some turmeric powder in warm milk, mix it well, and drink it. For this, mix 2 teaspoons of turmeric powder, 1 teaspoon of sugar, and a little water in a glass of milk and cook it well. Then, drink it hot.

Disclaimer: (The tips suggested in this article are for general information only. Consult your doctor before starting any fitness program related to health or making any changes in your diet or taking any remedy related to any disease. India TV does not confirm the authenticity of any claim.)

