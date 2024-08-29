What are the major mental disorders faced by youth? Know how to curb this burden

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know about the mental disorders faced by youth.

Emotional disorders are common among youngsters, especially adolescents. According to World Health Organisation (WHO), 3.6% of 10–14-year-olds and 4.6% of 15–19-year-olds experience an anxiety disorder. Depression is estimated to occur among 1.1% of adolescents aged 10–14 years, and 2.8% of 15–19-year-olds. Mental health issues among youngsters are a major global concern that impacts millions of young people and presents formidable obstacles for individuals, families, and communities. Owing to the intricate interactions between biological, psychological, and social elements that come with this crucial developmental stage, adolescents and young adults are especially susceptible to mental health problems. India is the country with the highest youth population in the world. According to the National Mental Health Programme (NMHP), India is the country with the highest youth population in the world, 6-7% of the population suffers from mental health disorders.

Know about the major mental disorders faced by youth

Depression, anxiety disorders, ADHD, eating disorders, behavioural disorders, and substance use disorders are common mental health issues among youth. Depression manifests as persistent sadness, loss of interest, and changes in sleep and appetite, impacting academic performance, social interactions, and daily functioning. Anxiety disorders, such as generalized anxiety, social anxiety, and panic disorder, stem from academic pressure, social challenges, or traumatic experiences. Behavioural disorders, like ODD and conduct disorder, involve defiant or aggressive behaviour, leading to conflicts with authority figures and peers.

When we spoke to Dr Lav Kaushik, M.B.B.S, M.D Psychiatry, Consultant Psychiatrist, Sarvodaya Hospital and Research Centre, he said that the emergence of social media, academic pressure, and the COVID-19 pandemic's aftereffects have led to an increase in mental health issues, especially among the younger generation. Cyberbullying, constant exposure to internet content, and pressure to live up to social norms have increased stress and anxiety among the youth. Furthermore, young people are frequently discouraged from seeking care due to the stigma associated with mental health disorders, which can result in untreated conditions that deteriorate over time.

Medical Interventions to deal with mental health disorders

Medication: Antidepressants and antipsychotics are examples of medications that work well for treating some mental diseases.

Antidepressants and antipsychotics are examples of medications that work well for treating some mental diseases. Psychotherapy: Speaking with a mental health specialist can assist an individual in managing the symptoms of an illness and overcoming its obstacles. One type of psychotherapy is called cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT). Its main goal is to assist you in altering unfavourable thought and behaviour patterns.

Speaking with a mental health specialist can assist an individual in managing the symptoms of an illness and overcoming its obstacles. One type of psychotherapy is called cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT). Its main goal is to assist you in altering unfavourable thought and behaviour patterns. Alternative therapies: Herbal treatments, acupuncture, yoga, and meditation are a few therapies that help in managing mental health issues like depression.

Herbal treatments, acupuncture, yoga, and meditation are a few therapies that help in managing mental health issues like depression. Brain stimulation therapies: An individual’s brain's nerves and other cells process chemicals and react to stimuli differently as a result of these therapies. Examples include transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) and electroconvulsive treatment.

In addition to medical interventions, there are certain other measures too that help in addressing the burden of mental health. For instance, early detection and intervention are crucial for treating mental health illnesses.

Schools should teach students about mental health and its symptoms. Expanding accessible mental health services, including support groups and counselling, can help meet the needs of young people.

ALSO READ: What is Sleep Paralysis? 5 effective tips to avoid this parasomnia