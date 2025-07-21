What are the major early signs of brain tumour? Expert explains why timely detection matters Recognising these signs early and acting on them can mean the difference between delayed care and proactive, effective treatment. As with many serious conditions, timing can change everything.

New Delhi:

Headaches are among the most common reasons patients seek neurological advice, often linked to familiar causes such as tension, poor hydration, or posture-related strain. Yet when the nature of the headache shifts—becoming more frequent, more intense, or occurring with other neurological signs—it should be taken seriously. Although the majority of headaches are harmless, a few may be the first sign of a more serious condition, including brain tumours. Spotting these early indicators and seeking timely medical assessment can make a significant difference in how the illness is treated and the outcomes that follow.

When Headaches Indicate Something More

According to Dr Kirthi Kaushik, Sr Consultant Radiation Oncologist, HCG Cancer Centre, K.R. Road, Bangalore, tumour-related headaches typically differ from routine types. They might be more severe in the morning, made worse by bending or coughing, and not respond well to standard painkillers. A headache that gets worse over time, especially if it's accompanied by nausea or vomiting that has nothing to do with digestion, may be a sign of increased intracranial pressure brought on by an expanding mass. A dull, ongoing ache that doesn't go away with rest is another complaint made by some patients.

It is important to pay attention to these symptoms, especially if they coexist with other neurological abnormalities. Because MRI imaging can frequently identify abnormalities before they manifest clinically, treatment can be started earlier, and a greater variety of therapeutic approaches can be considered.

Cognitive and Behavioural Changes

Tumours in the frontal lobe can lead to subtle personality shifts, memory lapses, or changes in decision-making. These signs are sometimes mistaken for stress or age-related decline. Family members are often the first to notice behavioural differences, even when no physical symptoms are present. Left unrecognised, these changes may delay diagnosis until the tumour grows and more pronounced symptoms appear.

Speech, Vision, and Coordination Problems

If a tumour affects areas of the brain linked to speech or comprehension, it may lead to difficulty in articulation or understanding language. Vision may also be affected, as patients may experience blurring, double vision, or loss of peripheral vision. Tumours involving the cerebellum can cause instability or clumsiness that worsens over time. In some cases, fine motor tasks become harder, such as buttoning a shirt or writing. These issues may begin subtly but tend to progress, underscoring the need for timely assessment.

Seizures Without Prior History

A first-time seizure in adulthood always warrants neurological evaluation. Tumours can cause seizures that range from brief awareness lapses to full convulsions. In many cases, the seizure is the first symptom leading to diagnosis. Even isolated episodes should prompt further investigation.

Additional Warning Signs

Unexplained fatigue, hormonal imbalances, or persistent vomiting without a gastrointestinal cause may also indicate tumour activity. Hearing loss or tinnitus in one ear can be linked to benign tumours like acoustic neuromas, which still require treatment. Sudden changes in coordination or persistent drowsiness during the day can also be overlooked signs. Symptoms may not always seem urgent, but when persistent or unusual, they should never be dismissed.

Timely Detection Matters

Not all brain tumours are malignant, but any growth within the skull can interfere with brain function. Early identification improves the chances of less invasive treatment and better recovery. Today, neurosurgery has become more precise, radiotherapy more focused, and drug treatments increasingly tailored to tumour biology, making overall care both safer and more effective. Acting early often prevents long-term neurological damage and raises survival chances. Recovery is further supported through neurorehabilitation, which plays a key role in helping patients rebuild motor skills and cognitive strength.

Awareness Can Save Lives

Patients and caregivers must stay alert to symptoms that feel out of the ordinary. A headache that behaves differently or neurological signs that emerge without a clear reason deserve medical attention. In many cases, early detection leads to better outcomes and improved quality of life. The importance of listening to subtle signs cannot be overstated.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

