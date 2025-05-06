What are the causes of early periods at a young age? Know how to manage Early periods in young girls can be concerning. Learn about the potential causes, risk factors, and effective management strategies to support their health and well-being.

Rapid lifestyle changes are affecting our health and hormones, leading to a decline in the age of physical growth and development in both boys and girls. Menstruation, which typically began around 14-15 years old, now starts as early as 10-12 years old. This shift can leave young girls confused and unprepared, facing numerous challenges. Both early and irregular periods can lead to health issues. Let's explore the potential problems associated with early menstruation, its causes, and effective management strategies. Is having periods ahead of schedule normal or a cause for concern? We'll delve into the reasons behind this trend and discuss ways to support young girls' health and well-being.

According to gynaecologist Dr Meera, nowadays the age of periods has become 9 to 10 years. Due to early periods, many girls have to suffer the pain of periods and related problems before they mature. There are many reasons for periods at the age of 9 to 10 years, which include lifestyle, food, and exercise.

Causes of early periods

The first reason is eating junk food and overeating.

Using things made of plastic, like packed food, cosmetics

High stress, emotional stress

Adult content is being received from social media.

Genetics and Family History

Periods start before 8 years of age due to brain tumours, thyroid and other diseases.

Know ways to manage early periods

First of all, it is most important to eat good food in the right quantity, which should not contain sugar, cold drinks, or junk food.

Make sure to do some kind of physical activity. This includes walking and sports activities.

In yoga, such as in Paschimottanasana, Bhujangasana, Setubandha Asana, Bala Asana, and Surya Namaskar, should be done.

Remove plastic usage completely.

It is important to sleep on time and wake up on time.

Give emotional support and let them play sports.

Pay attention while using social media.

If a girl gets her period before 8 years of age, then in such a situation you must consult a doctor. Sometimes, due to some medical conditions, girls may have the problem of getting their periods early.

Disclaimer: (Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.)

