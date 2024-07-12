What are lean proteins? Know why they are recommended for kidney and blood pressure patients

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know what are lean proteins and how they are beneficial for kidney and blood pressure patients.

Renal health and blood pressure can be regulated by diet. A crucial element of such a diet is lean protein. But what exactly does lean protein imply, and why they are beneficial to individuals with kidney and blood pressure issues? Let us dive into it. These proteins are full of nutrients but do have not much fat.

Let's understand first what are lean proteins from Dr Prakash Chandra Shetty Urologist, Dr LH Hiranandani Hospital, Powai, Mumbai. These are types of proteins with lower fat content. They usually include:

Chicken and Turkey (without the skin)

Fish

Eggs

Beans and Lentils

Low-fat Dairy Products (like yoghurt and milk)

Tofu

Why Lean Proteins Are Good for Kidney Patients

Less Work for the Kidneys: Wastes will be removed from the blood by your kidneys. Diets high in proteins may strain the kidneys because they produce more waste which must also be filtered by the kidneys. Lean proteins produce less waste hence making life easier for the kidneys. Low in Phosphorus: They also control phosphorus levels in the body. Some high-fat proteins such as red meat contain large quantities of phosphorus which may accumulate in case kidney function declines. Lean proteins tend to have lower amounts of phosphorus, which is kinder to your kidneys. Maintains Muscle Mass: Individuals suffering from kidney insufficiency must still consume a sufficient amount of protein as it helps in maintaining muscles repairing damaged tissues and building new tissues as well. This is where lean proteins come in handy as they provide sufficient protein without overloading the kidneys due to less fat content.

Why Lean Proteins Are Good for Blood Pressure Patients

Low in Saturated Fats: Saturated fats result in increased cholesterol levels which is in high quantities in fatty meats and whole milk products. These fats are scarce in lean proteins thus they help regulate blood pressure.

Rich in Nutrients: Various types of nutrients such as vitamins and minerals including omega-3 fatty acids (especially fish) can be packed into many forms of lean protein. These fats mainly support heart health generally and assist in managing blood pressure.

Helps Maintain a Healthy Weight: Being overweight tends to cause increased blood pressure. Lean proteins help in maintaining the ideal weight because they fill your stomach early and with low-calorie food making you manage the portion size you eat.

Tips for Including Lean Proteins in Your Diet

Choose Chicken or Turkey: Opt for skinless poultry, which is much lower in fat.

Incorporate Fish: Fish usually salmon, mackerel and trout are the best sources of lean protein and good fats.

Add Plant-Based Proteins: Moreover, beans, and lentils among others have little content of fat thereby making them a good meat substitute.

Select Low-Fat Dairy: Low-fat varieties or nonfat alternatives should be preferred when selecting yoghurt, milk as well as cheese.

Cook Smart: Instead of frying proteins with additional fat; one should consider grilling or steaming them so that extra fat can be avoided.

By using smart protein choices you can transform your overall well-being and always remember that lean protein are best and to prefer it always for your heart and kidneys.

ALSO READ: Consuming oats in the morning can reduce cholesterol levels, know other benefits