Weight reduction surgery successfully done on a 250 kg man in Delhi AIIMS, know details A 250 kg man, troubled by increasing weight, underwent successful anastomosis gastric bypass surgery at AIIMS. He walked two hours after the surgery.

New Delhi:

A 31-year-old guy who weighed 250 kg underwent bariatric surgery at AIIMS to lessen his obesity. One Anastomosis Gastric Bypass (OAGB) surgery created a tiny pouch in the stomach and connected it to the intestine in two and a half hours on May 30. The stomach shrank as a result.

The young man would progressively lose weight as a result of not having food cravings. He was released from AIIMS on Monday and is doing well following the surgery. The young man, who is originally from Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, is the heaviest individual to have undergone bariatric surgery at AIIMS. He works as an engineer in the Indian Railways.

What is one-anastomosis gastric bypass (OAGB)?

A bariatric (weight loss) treatment called one-anastomosis gastric bypass helps obese persons reduce their caloric intake and absorption. Both hunger and calorie absorption are decreased with OAGB. One litre or more of food can fit in a typical stomach. A small pouch is created via bariatric surgery, such as OAGB, which eliminates a portion of the stomach along its broad, outer curve. You feel fuller more quickly because the stomach can store less when this portion is removed.

What did the doctor say?

This surgery was conducted under the supervision of Dr Manjunath Murthy, Additional Professor and Bariatric Surgeon of the Surgery Department of AIIMS. According to reports, Dr Manjunath said that when the patient was admitted to the hospital, his weight was 250 kg, height was 182 cm (about six feet), and body mass index (BMI) was 75.5. Due to this, the patient was super obese.

When BMI is more than 60, it is considered super obesity. Due to extreme obesity, the young man was having trouble breathing. Due to this, he used to snore loudly. His weight started increasing since childhood. About ten years ago, before the Indian Engineering Service (IES) examination and interview, he lost 90 kg of weight by doing regular exercise, controlling food, and changing his lifestyle.

But for the last three years, his weight kept increasing again. Due to this, obesity started creating problems in his professional life. He started doubting his own ability and was stressed about his obesity affecting his professional progress.

The doctor said that in gastric bypass surgery by laparoscopy technique, a small pouch of 60 to 80 ml was made in the stomach, and it was connected to the small intestine of 200 cm. Within two hours of the surgery, the young man started walking slowly on his feet. He was ready to be discharged from the hospital two days after the surgery, but on the request of the patient, he was kept in the hospital for an additional day.

There is no risk of weight gain for 10 years after surgery

There is no risk of weight gain for ten years after this surgery. After surgery, one has to eat food as per the advice of a dietitian. Weight can increase again if the diet is uncontrolled.

