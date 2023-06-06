Weight Loss, controling blood sugar to digestion: Why high-fiber food is key to healthy lifestyle

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK high-fiber food

Healthy eating does not entail avoiding fat, consuming fewer calories, or simply boiling your food. A well-balanced, nutritious diet must be adopted in order to develop healthy eating habits, which include eating everything in the proper quantities, at the proper times, and in the proper combinations. Taking a healthy fibrous diet is good for digestion. For our bowel motions to return to normal, we need fibers. Additionally, they aid in the prevention of several severe chronic illnesses including diabetes, cancer, and cardiovascular disorders.

If you aren't getting enough fiber each day, you may need to boost your intake. Dietary fibre includes carbohydrate that can't be digested by body enzymes. It is found in edible plant foods such as cereals, fruits, vegetables, dried peas, nuts, lentils, and grains. Fibre-rich fruits include bananas, oranges, apples, mangoes, strawberries, raspberries, while beans, legumes or darker coloured vegetables too have high-fibre content. Furthermore, whole grain breads or nuts like almonds, pistachios or pumpkin and sunflower seeds too have a high-fibre content in them.

Benefits of high-fiber food

Reduces hunger hormone levels Food rich in fiber content tend to be lower in calories and are healthy. Thus, helps in weight loss management Controls blood sugar Can reduce your cholesterol Helps maintain bowel health Many studies have claimed a high intake of fiber-rich foods with a reduced risk of colon cancer According to several studies Young women who eat high-fibre foods in their adolescence, especially fruits and vegetables may have significantly lower breast cancer risk than those who eat less dietary fibre when young. Dietary fibre has significant benefits for your digestive system. It helps prevent constipation.

