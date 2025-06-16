Weight gain to increased risk of diseases: Here’s what happens to your body when you cut down sleep hours When you don't get the required hours of sleep and good quality sleep, it tends to affect your health in more ways than one. Hence, it is crucial that you sleep well. Read on to know what happens to your body when you cut down on your sleep hours.

New Delhi:

Sleep is an important aspect of a person's health and well-being. When you don't get the required hours of sleep, it affects your health in more ways than one. Experts say that one should get at least 7-8 hours of sleep every day, as it helps your body and mind get the required amount of stress. However, people don't take rest and trade their sleep for other tasks.

Doing this not only affects their sleep health but also their overall health and well-being. When you don't get the required hours of sleep and good quality sleep, it tends to affect your health in more ways than one. From weight gain to increased risk of diseases like cancer, diabetes, depression; the list can be endless. Hence, it is crucial that you sleep well. Read on to know what happens to your body when you cut down on your sleep hours.

Weight Gain

When you don't get sleep, it affects the balance of hunger-regulating hormones; ghrelin and leptin. This eventually makes you crave high-calorie, sugary foods and makes you overeat. This, along with low energy and little to no physical activity can lead to weight gain.

Risk of Type 2 Diabetes

When you are sleep deprived, your body's ability to use insulin effectively is affected, which causes insulin resistance. This leads to high blood sugar levels and over time, this can lead to Type 2 diabetes.

Risk of Heart Disease

Poor sleep patterns tends to affect the cardiovascular system. It can lead to high blood pressure, increases stress hormones like cortisol and lead to inflammation. All of these factors combined can increase the risk of heart disease, stroke and cardiovascular disease.

Weak Immune System

Your body releases cytokines during sleep, which helps it fight infections and inflammation. However, when you don't get the required sleep, cytokine production drops, which eventually affects the immune system. This makes the body vulnuerable to common illness like colds and flu.

Risk of Cancer

Poor sleep can also affect the body's ability to repair DNA damage and regulate cell growth. Along with this, it also affects melatonin production which can lead to the development of certain cancers like breast, prostate and colorectal cancer.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

ALSO READ: Heart attack symptoms: 5 silent signs of the fatal condition that can appear in your hands, feet