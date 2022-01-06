AIIMS lists down warning signs of Omicron that shouldn't be ignored

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representative image

Covid 19 is once again on a surge. Reports of the third wave of COVID hitting India are already circulating on the Internet as Omicron cases increase by manifold. While many researchers and medical experts have akin Omicron to the common cold, WHO (World Health Organisation) states that it shouldn't be taken lightly. In such a situation, it is important to keep a check on your symptoms (if you're experiencing any) and lookout for warning signs.

The four most common symptoms of the Omicron variant are cough, fatigue, congestion and runny nose, according to a US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention analysis. A recent study by UK-based Zoe Covid app added nausea and loss of appetite to the category. In addition to these, AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) has shared five warning signs of Omicron.

5 warning signs of Omicron

Difficulty in breathing

Dip in Oxygen saturation

Consistent pain/pressure in the chest

Mental confusion or inability to arouse

Persisting or worsening symptoms beyond 3-4 days

India registered a single-day rise of 90,928 cases, a significant rise from the previous day's 58,097 Covid cases in a span of 24 hours. A total of 325 deaths have also been reported in the same time, said the Union ministry of health and family welfare on Thursday. With the addition of new deaths, the death toll has reached 4,82,876.

Meanwhile, the active caseload has jumped to 2,85,401 which constitutes 0.81 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The Omicron infection tally has climbed at 2,630 across the nation. However, out of total Omicron positive cases, 995 have been discharged from hospitals. So far 26 states have reported Omicron cases, said the Union health ministry on Thursday.

The recovery of 19,206 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 3,43,41,009. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 97.81 per cent.