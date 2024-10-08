Want to stay away from heart-related diseases? Do these 2 things daily shared by expert

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Do these 2 things to stay away from heart-related diseases.

In the last few years, cases of heart attack have increased rapidly. Therefore, there is a need to take utmost care of your heart health. To improve cardiovascular health, doctors recommend the following 2 special things. With this, you can keep your heart healthy. Doing these 2 things reduces the risk of heart disease. Therefore, keep your heart healthy and strong. Let's know from the doctor what is necessary to keep the heart healthy.

Dr Bhumesh Tyagi, Professor of the Internal Medicine Department of Sharda Hospital, says that to stay healthy, you must include 2 things in your lifestyle. This includes fitness and a healthy diet. Both these things are also important for heart health.

1. Doing exercise- Whether it is about heart or overall health, the most important thing is to do exercise. You must keep yourself fit and active in any way. Dedicate 1 hour of your day to any kind of physical activity. When you exercise, it is easier for the heart to pump. This reduces blood pressure and also reduces the pressure on the heart. Daily exercise also reduces your cholesterol level. The liver remains healthy and the root cause of all diseases i.e. obesity also stays away.

Exercise for the heart- There is no special exercise for this. If you do just 45 minutes of walking, jogging or any light exercise every day, then it is enough. Not only this, if you are short of time, then even if you do some kind of activity for just 3-4 days a week, it is beneficial.

2. Eat well- If you want to make your heart healthy and avoid diseases, then it is very important to change your food and eating habits. Take a diet that improves heart functioning. For this, include as many vegetables, fruits, and whole grains in your diet as possible. Eat healthy fats like nuts, seeds, fatty fish, olive oil and avocado.

Stay away from these things- Stay away from outside food. Especially stop eating ultra-processed foods, junk food and refined foods. Keep the salt and sugar in your food to a minimum.

