Want to keep your kidneys healthy? Adopt these 6 daily habits immediately People know what to eat and what not to eat for the kidneys, but many times they do not pay attention to small things that are important for the health of the kidneys. So let's know about some important habits to keep the kidneys healthy.

New Delhi:

The kidney is an important part of our body that helps in cleaning the blood and removing toxins from the body. Kidney failure can cause many serious problems, such as kidney failure, dialysis, etc. Therefore, it is very important to keep the kidney healthy. Let us know which 6 healthy habits can be adopted to keep the kidney healthy.

Drinking enough water

Drinking water is one of the most important things for the kidneys. It helps in flushing out toxins from the body and purifying the blood. Drinking adequate amounts of water (about 8–10 glasses) daily improves kidney function. Starting the day with lukewarm water early in the morning is beneficial for both the body and the kidneys.

Having a balanced diet

A balanced diet is very important to keep the kidneys healthy. Include foods like fresh fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins in your diet. Avoid excess oil, spices, and processed foods, as these can put pressure on the kidneys.

Exercising regularly

Daily light exercise like walking, yoga, or stretching helps maintain kidney function. It improves blood flow and reduces toxins that accumulate in the body.

Stay away from smoking and alcohol

Smoking and alcohol can damage the blood vessels of the kidney, reducing kidney function. Staying away from these habits is beneficial not only for the kidneys but for the entire body.

Stress management

Excessive stress can increase blood pressure, which can damage the kidneys. Stress can be reduced through yoga, meditation, and deep breathing techniques, which will prevent unnecessary pressure on the kidneys.

Avoid excess salt

The kidneys maintain the balance of salt in the body. When we consume more salt than required, the kidneys have to work harder to remove it from the body. Therefore, it is important to avoid excess salt so that the kidneys can do their work easily.

Disclaimer: (Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.)

