Want to have glowing skin at 50? Swami Ramdev shares yoga asanas for anti-aging

With growing age, people face many problems. From joint pains, fluctuating blood-sugar levels to wrinkles, aging brings many unwanted diseases. While it is not possible to stop the process, one can always try to keep the problems that it brings at bay by turning to yoga. It is said that people who do yoga daily cam live healthily up to 100 years and more. They not only get rid of health-related problems but also maintain glowing skin even at 50.

According to Swami Ramdev, yoga asanas are the best ways to take control of the ill-effects of aging and feel young. Spilling the secrets about staying young and healthy for a longer period of time, Swami Ramdev in a special show on India TV reveals that there are 4 important things to keep in mind for anti-aging. They are- healthy eating habits, staying positive, hard work and regular exercise. Here are some of the best yogasanas, pranayamas and home remedies suggested by Swami Ramdev for anti-aging.

Yoga Asanas for anti Aging

Sirsasana- Do this asana for 5 minutes daily as it regulates blood circulation. This helps in keeping the eyes healthy along with getting rid of wrinkles. Sarvangasana - If you are not able to do sirsasana, then you can perform this asana. It helps in relieving problems related to the thyroid as well as blood pressure. Halasana - This asana has got this name due to its shape similar to the plow of the farmer, which is used to dig the soil before cultivation. By doing this asana, the whole body becomes flexible and fit.

Pranayamas to stay young and healthy

Bhastrika

This pranayama is done in 3 ways. First, breathe in 5 seconds and exhale in 5 seconds. In the second, breathe two and a half seconds and release in two and a half seconds. Third, breathe fast and release. Do this pranayama continuously for 5 minutes. Performing this pranayama daily is considered good for hypertension, asthma, heart disease, TV, tumors, BP, liver cirrhosis, sinus, any kind of energy, and lungs. By doing bhastrika, the level of oxygen in the body increases. Due to which cancer cells die.

Kapalbhati

Do this pranayama for 5 to 10 minutes. Take 1-minute rest every 5 minutes. A normal person should do 5 to 10 minutes 3 times. People with hypertension, asthma, anemia, BP, heart blockage should do this stroke in 2 seconds. People with BP, thyroid, psoriasis, cancer, heart problems gradually increase it to at least 1-1 hour.

Anulom Vilom

First of all, sit in the posture of Padmasana. Now put the ring finger of the right hand and the shortest finger on the left nose and put the thumb on the right nose. Fold the index finger and middle finger together. Now fill the breath from the left nostril and close it by mixing the ring finger and the smallest finger. After this, remove the thumb from the right nose and exhale.

Ujjayi Pranayama

Breathe in and out for as long as possible. After this, close the right nostril and release it from the left nostril. By doing this asana, the mind remains calm, gets rid of problems like asthma, TB, migraine, insomnia, etc.

Udgith Pranayama

To do this pranayama, sit down in Padmasana or Sukhasana and chant 'Om' with a calm mind. By doing this pranayama, one gets relief from diseases like depression, stress problems and blood pressure.

Surya Namaskar

There are 12 full poses of this day. By doing this in front of the sun every morning, the body gets plenty of vitamin D, which helps to keep the body strong and healthy as well. It is beneficial for diabetes patients. Doing Surya Namaskar 24 times burns at least 400 calories.

Home remedies to stay young

Drink amla and aloe vera juice in the morning

Consume giloy

Apply aloe vera gel to keep the skin young and glowing

Apply mustard oil or coconut oil to keep hair strong and dark

Honey can be added to keep the eyes healthy

Drink boiled dal (lentins)

Consume raw fruits and vegetables as much as possible

Walnuts, almonds are beneficial for health

Consume more and more milk or curd in summers

Drink at least 2 teaspoons of ghee daily

Stay away from oily things

Make a routine for eating and sleeping

Drink warm water instead of cold or normal water

Add turmeric, shilajit and ashwagandha to milk and drink it.

