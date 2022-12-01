Want to get rid of gas pain and bloating? Know these home remedies for quick-fixes

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Home remedies to treat bloating and gas pain

Gas trapped in the intestines can be incredibly uncomfortable. It may cause sharp pain, cramping, swelling, tightness, and even bloating. Ten percent to 20 percent of adults have digestive complaints of belching or flatulence. Bloating or gas doesn't necessarily mean there is something wrong with digestion. But to minimize gas and its embarrassment, the first areas to focus on are diet and eating habits. Luckily, many home remedies can help to release trapped gas or prevent it from building up.

The best way to tackle bloating is to determine its cause. Common triggers for bloating include:

Digestive issues. Constipation, food allergies, and intolerances can lead to bloating. When stool becomes backed up in the large bowel, it can cause bloating and a feeling of discomfort. Excess gas may also build up behind the stool, making the bloating worse.

Diet. Fizzy drinks, too much salt or sugar, and not enough fiber in the diet can all cause bloating.

Hormonal changes. Many people experience bloating before and during their periods due to hormonal changes and water retention.

Many home remedies can help to manage the pain and discomfort of bloating. The following quick tips may help people get rid of a bloated belly quickly:

1. Herbal Teas

Herbal teas may aid in digestion and relieve gas. Some of the herbal teas that might benefit you from bloating are chamomile, peppermint, turmeric, ginger, and fennel tea. Dandelion tea may help to relieve water retention, thereby reducing bloating.

2. Elaichi (Cardamom)

Traditionally, cardamom was used as a stomachic (helps digestion and promotes appetite), anti-flatulent (prevents gas accumulation), and for managing indigestion. You can take some cardamom, shunti (dry ginger), and rock salt and make a fine powder of it. You can take this with warm water. This might be helpful in bloating and indigestion.

3. Go for a walk

Physical activity can get the bowels moving more regularly, which can help to release excess gas and stool. Getting the bowels to move is especially important if a person is feeling constipated. A walk around the block can provide fast relief from gas pressure.

4. Ginger

Ginger is an essential dietary agent that has carminative properties. It has been used for a long time to manage digestive issues like bloating, constipation, indigestion, discomfort, etc. You can prepare ginger tea by adding ginger to the water and boiling it. This may help manage stomach bloating.

5. Ajwain

In Iran, ajwain has been used as a herbal remedy for a variety of gastrointestinal conditions, including bloating. It also has anti-inflammatory properties that also might be beneficial for bloating.10 You can chew some ajwain seeds. You can also boil some ajwain in water, allow it to cool and then drink it.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.

Also Read: Flu vaccines may cut the risk of heart failure | AIIMS study

Also Read: Worried about gaining weight in winters? Add Bathua raita to your diet and know its health benefits

Latest Health News