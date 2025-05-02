Want to get relief from migraine without medicine? Opt for these amazing home remedies Migraine problems can cause trouble in people's daily work. Sometimes migraine pain increases so much that people become restless. If you are also suffering from migraine problems, then this article is for you; it explains how you can get rid of migraine pain with these remedies.

New Delhi:

Today's hectic life and increasing work pressure have a direct impact on our health. But often people ignore the headache after a day's fatigue, considering it normal. But if there is a frequent headache, then we should not take it lightly because these can be symptoms of migraine. Migraine problems can cause trouble in people's daily work. Migraine pain sometimes increases so much that people become restless. If you are also struggling with the problem of migraine, then this article is for you, as we have mentioned a few remedies that can help you get relief from migraine.

How to get relief from migraine without medicines?

To get rid of migraine pain, people often resort to medicines, which provide immediate relief from pain, but they are very harmful to health. Therefore, here are some home remedies to get relief from migraine pain without medicines.

Cinnamon

Cinnamon is a great remedy for getting quick relief from migraine. Mix 2 teaspoons of cinnamon powder in water and apply it to the head and leave it for 15-20 minutes. It gradually provides relief from pain.

Desi Cow Ghee

Cow's Desi Ghee is considered a panacea for migraine. Whenever there is pain, mixing cow's ghee in food or putting 2 drops in the nose gives quick relief.

Lemon Peels

If you make a paste of lemon peel and apply it to your head during pain, it gives relief from pain quickly. Vitamin C and antioxidants present in lemon help in reducing pain.

Camphor and Desi Ghee

When you are suffering from a headache, grind camphor and mix desi ghee in it. After this, massage the painful area with light hands. The cold effect of camphor soothes the pain quickly.

Disclaimer: (Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.)

