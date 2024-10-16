Want to fight diseases during season transition? Include sesame seeds in your diet to overcome it

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Benefits of eating sesame seeds during winter.

Sesame is considered a superfood for health. This small-looking seed has many benefits for the body. White sesame is consumed especially in winter. Include sesame in your diet during cold and changing weather. This will strengthen your immunity and you will avoid falling sick frequently. It plays an effective role in keeping the body warm and strengthening bones. Sesame works as a medicine for people suffering from joint pain. Sesame has a hot effect; therefore, eating sesame during winter keeps the body warm.

Benefits of adding white sesame seeds to your diet

Bones will become strong- Sesame seeds are considered a good source of calcium. Bones become strong by eating sesame seeds. If you eat 200 grams of white sesame seeds daily, then the calcium requirement for the whole day can be fulfilled. This relieves bone pain and makes bones stronger. The problem of joint pain also goes away.

You will feel energatic all day- Eating white sesame seeds provides a lot of energy to the body. If you eat a handful of sesame seeds throughout the day, it will keep away laziness, weakness and fatigue. The body will remain active and you will feel fit. You will also be able to stay away from diseases that occur in winter.

Body will get warmth- Consuming sesame seeds will keep the body warm. This will give you relief from body pain, joint pain and cold. Eating white sesame seeds reduces cholesterol levels and keeps digestion healthy. Apart from calcium, zinc, copper, magnesium and healthy fats are found in sesame seeds. Which proves beneficial for arthritis and heart patients.

How to consume sesame seeds

To strengthen bones, it is advisable to drink sesame seeds by adding them to milk. For this, put white sesame seeds in a pan and dry roast them. Let the sesame seeds cool down and then grind them to make a powder. Mix 1 teaspoon of sesame powder in milk and drink it both in the morning and evening. To make it more strong, you can also grind it by adding some other dry fruits like cashews and almonds. By drinking milk daily in this way, the bones will become steely.

(This article is for general information, please consult a doctor before adopting any remedy)

