Want to detoxify your lungs and liver? Try this miracle drink, know recipe

Our lungs are being affected a lot due to pollution. Living in increasing air pollution is affecting our lungs as much as smoking cigarettes. People who smoke are facing a double attack because their lungs get filled with toxins. Excessive smoking causes tar to accumulate in the lungs. To remove it, it is most important to cleanse the lungs. For this, you can use detox water which will help in cleaning both your lungs and liver.

People who smoke a lot have an increased risk of getting lung infections. Apart from this, people suffering from asthma also have lung problems too. Sometimes the liver also gets swollen. For this, you must keep detoxifying the important organs of the body regularly.

How to clean your lungs

On Instagram, Dr Priyanka Trivedi has shared a recipe by which you can detox your lungs and liver. For this, you have to prepare a drink at night and drink it in the morning. You have to drink this drink continuously for about 20 to 25 days. This will completely detox your body.

How to make a drink to detox your lungs and liver

For this, take 1 litre of clean water and fill it in a glass bottle. Now cut 1 lemon into small and thin pieces and put it in it. Cut 1 bitter gourd into thin pieces and put it in the same water. Along with this, wash and add 10-15 mint leaves. Peel about 1 inch of ginger and cut it into pieces and add it. Now keep this water in the fridge or outside for the whole night. After it comes to normal temperature in the morning, drink half of it. You have to drink this water on an empty stomach in the morning. Do not eat or drink anything for half an hour after this.

