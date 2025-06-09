Want glowing skin and a better mood? Start by healing your gut Does achieving glowing skin feel like an impossible task? Are you battling with frequent mood swings? The real reason behind these might shock you! It lies in your gut.

New Delhi:

The ‘second brain’ of the human body, our gut, acts true to its name. This is because gut health not only influences the way the body processes food but also serves other important functions. These include building immunity, balancing the hormones, and improving the mental state of health. A healthy gut reflects on your face as well as your mood.

Linkage between gut and skin -

Your skin is a mirror of your internal health. When the gut microbiome is imbalanced—also called dysbiosis—it can trigger inflammation throughout the body, including the skin. This can lead to acne, rosacea, eczema, or even premature ageing. Poor gut health can also impair nutrient absorption, which means your skin doesn’t get the vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants it needs to stay healthy.

On the other hand, a well-functioning gut helps break down food efficiently, allowing nutrients like zinc, omega-3s, and vitamins A, C, and E to reach your skin cells and promote collagen production, hydration, and glow.

The gut-brain axis -

The human body’s gut as well as brain are strongly interlinked to each other via the gut-brain axis. The body’s ‘feel good neurotransmitter,’ known as serotonin, is mostly produced by the cells of the gut lining, comprising 90 per cent of its endogenous production. When the gut microbiota is disturbed, it leads to low levels of serotonin, which can cause anxiety, depression, mood swings, etc. A happy gut can literally lead to a happier you.

Gut healing tips -

Load up on fermented foods in your diet - Fermented food products such as yoghurt, kefir, kimchi, and sauerkraut are rich in probiotics that support healthy gut microbiota.

Prebiotics are a must in your diet - Foods that are high in fibre, namely oats, millets, bananas, onions, etc., act as a food substrate for a healthy gut microbiome.

Hydration is crucial - Water is the key molecule that is essential for food digestion as well as the excretion of toxins from the body.

Limit the consumption of sugary and processed foods—highly processed foods and the ones containing high amounts of sugar trigger the growth of bad bacteria by acting as a food substrate for them. This leads to a state of chronic inflammation in the body.

Practice stress management and focus on quality sleep - When your body is under any kind of stress or you don’t get a good quality night's sleep, there are high chances of disruption of your gut microbiome. This, in turn, affects your skin health as well as your mood.

Conclusion

Investing in your skincare but not caring for your gut is the biggest flaw that you are making. This way, you are not dealing with the root cause. Glowing skin and emotional balance start from the inside out. Heal your gut, and your skin and mood will thank you.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

