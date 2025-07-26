Walking THESE many steps a day can lower risk of death, dementia, depression; finds Lancet study Are you still walking 10,000 steps everyday? Need not do that anymore. A Lancet study found that walking only 7,000 steps a day could lower overall death risk, dementia, and depression. Read on to know more about the study.

A recent study published by The Lancet Public Health has found that clocking in 7,000 steps a day could lower overall death risk by 47 per cent, dementia by 38 per cent, and depression by 22 per cent.

The study was conducted by researchers from the University of Sydney, among other institutes in Australia, the UK, Spain, and Norway. For the study, the researchers analysed data from 88 studies published between 2014 and 2025.

Study focuses on daily steps

The researchers said that this is the first study to comprehensively assess how steps taken daily can help keep numerous health conditions at bay, unlike previous research that mainly focused on heart health or overall death rates.

The study said that walking 7,000 steps daily was also linked to a six per cent lower chance of developing cancer, and was seen to reduce the chance of developing heart disease by 25 per cent, diabetes by 14 per cent, and of suffering a fall by 28 per cent, compared to taking 2,000 steps daily.

Authors highlight

The authors said that targeting 7,000 steps per day may be more realistic, compared to the current unofficial 10,000 steps per day, especially for the less active, and can still provide significant improvements in health.

They, however, cautioned that evidence for conditions, such as cancer and dementia, was supported by a small number of studies, which meant a lower level of certainty for these results.

They authors wrote, "Compared with 2,000 steps per day, 7,000 steps per day was associated with a 47 per cent lower risk of all-cause mortality, a 25 per cent lower risk of cardiovascular disease incidence, a 47 per cent lower risk of cardiovascular disease mortality, a non-significant six per cent lower risk of cancer incidence, a 37 per cent lower risk of cancer mortality, a 14 per cent lower risk of type 2 diabetes, a 38 per cent lower risk of dementia, a 22 per cent lower risk of depressive symptoms, and a 28 per cent lower risk of falls."

They added, "The evidence certainty was moderate for all outcomes except for cardiovascular disease mortality (low), cancer incidence (low), physical function (low), and falls (very low)."

