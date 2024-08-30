Waking up with Dry Mouth can be sign of diabetes, know other symptoms

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Dry mouth can be a sign of diabetes.

Diabetes is called a silent killer. When the amount of blood sugar in the body increases and there is a lack of insulin, a disease like diabetes occurs. Diabetes is considered very dangerous because it gradually engulfs other parts of our body as well. Earlier, a disease like diabetes used to happen to some people only with age, but now even children are becoming its victims. Children and youth are suffering from type 1 diabetes nowadays. Whereas after the age of 40, people become victims of type 2 diabetes. Many times people ignore the symptoms of diabetes for a long time. But this can be dangerous. Know what symptoms are felt on waking up in the morning in diabetes when the blood sugar level is high.

Causes of diabetes:

The body's defence mechanism against infection, the immune system, targets and kills the pancreatic beta cells that produce insulin, which results in type 1 diabetes. The most prevalent type of diabetes, type 2, is brought on by several variables, including genes and lifestyle choices.

Symptoms when blood sugar increases in diabetes

Dry mouth and thirst- If your mouth is dry in the morning and you feel very thirsty, then this can be a sign of increased blood sugar. A diabetic patient's throat becomes dry in the morning because the sugar level is high.

Blurred vision- Sometimes the vision becomes blurry in the morning. If you also feel like this, then it can also be due to high blood sugar. According to doctors, diabetes affects the eyes and due to the lens becoming larger, the vision becomes blurry.

Feeling tired- If you feel tired and weak after sleeping all night, then get your blood sugar checked once. An increase in sugar levels in the body increases fatigue and stress. Which people often do not take seriously.

Hand tremors- Many times people's hands start trembling. When the sugar level falls below 4 mmol, many symptoms like hunger, trembling in hands, and excessive sweating appear. If you also feel any of these symptoms, then immediately consult a doctor and get your sugar level checked.

(This article is for general information, please consult a doctor before adopting any remedy)

