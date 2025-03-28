Vitamin A toxicity: Here's what you need to know about the disorder When there is excess vitamin A in your body, it gets stored in the liver and accumulates there over time which eventually causes liver damage and other health conditions. Here's what you need to know about vitamin A toxicity.

Vitamin A toxicity, also known as Hypervitaminosis A, is a condition which happens when there's high level of Vitamin A in your body. The condition can be both acute and chronic. Acute Vitamin A toxicity happens when you consume high amounts of Vitamin A over a short period of time. On the other hand, chronic Vitamin A toxicity happens when high amounts of vitamin A build up in the body over a long period of time.

Vitamin A Toxicity Causes

When there is excess vitamin A in your body, it gets stored in the liver and accumulates there over time. According to Healthline, most people develop vitamin A toxicity by taking high-dose dietary supplements, possibly due to megavitamin therapy. A megavitamin therapy involves consuming very large doses of certain vitamins in an attempt to prevent or treat diseases.

In a recent interview with Fox News, Robert Kennedy Jr., United States Secretary of Health and Human Services, touted Vitamin A as an effective treatment for measles as the US is witnessing the largest outbreak of the disease in decades. After, RFK's statement, there has been a rise in demand for vitamin A-rich cod liver oil.

Now, at Covenant Children’s Hospital in Lubbock which is near the epicentre of the measles outbreak, several patients have been found to have abnormal liver function on routine lab tests, a probable sign that they’ve taken too much Vitamin A, according to a CNN report.

Vitamin A toxicity can lead to liver damage, osteoporosis, excessive calcium buildup in the body and kidney damage due to excess calcium.

Vitamin A Toxicity Symptoms

Here are some of the symptoms of Vitamin A, according to Medical News Today.

Acute hypervitaminosis A

Iritability

Dowsiness

Nusea

Adominal pain

Feeling of pressure on the brain

Vomiting

Chronic hypervitaminosis A

Mouth ulcers

Swelling of the bones

Cracked fingernails

Bone pain

Loss of appetite

Cracked corners of the mouth

Blurry vision or other vision changes

Dizziness

Nausea and vomiting

Sensitivity to sunlight

Rough, dry, peeling, or itchy skin

Jaundice

Hair loss

Confusion

Respiratory infection

Children

Lack of weight gain

Soft skull

Coma

Bulging eyeballs

Double vision

Bulging soft spot on a baby’s head

ALSO READ: High cholesterol symptoms: 5 signs of the condition that you can spot on your legs