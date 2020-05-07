Image Source : TWITTER/MUKUL SHARMA Vizag gas leak: Precautions, Safety measures to be taken during poisonous gas leakage

While people were still trying to recover from coronavirus pandemic, another tragedy has struck Andhra Pradesh as gas leaked from a chemical unit in the city has left many people hospitalised. At least seven people, including a minor, are dead and over 100 hospitalised complaining of breathing problems due to the gas leak which took place at LG Polymers chemical plant in Gopalapatnam. GVMC (Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation) has already asked the residents to stay indoors and wear wet masks to cover their nose and mouth and protect themselves from the harmful effects of the gas.

During this time, it is very important to take the necessary precautions and safety measures to reduce the harmful effect of poisonous gas. Here are useful safety measures and precautions you should take during the poisonous gas leakage.

Precautions and Safety Measures

First step to bring the situation in control is to not panic and shout. This can make your lungs suffocated Do not run here and there and tire yourself. This makes the situation worse and affects your body harmfully Do not leave the house without wearing a mask. Step out only if very necessary Use wet masks to avoid inhaling the poisonous gas. If you do not have the mask, cover your mouth and nose with a wet cloth If you have come in contact with the gas, try to reach to a safe spot and take deep breaths

Long term exposure to poisonous gas can cause

Central nervous system and kidney effects

Lung infection

Headaches.

Depression.

Fatigue and weakness.

Hearing loss.

Balance and concentration problems.

Cancer.

LG Polymers makes polystyrene and expandable polystyrene, a versatile plastic used to make a wide variety of consumer products like toys and appliances. It has been in operation since 1961.

