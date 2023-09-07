UTIs to Yeast Infections: 5 side effects of wearing a shapewear every day

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know the 5 major side effects of wearing shapewear every day.

It’s no secret that shapewear is popular among women of all sizes and shapes. From slimming body suits to tummy control panties, many of us are drawn to shapewear as a way to better our appearance and boost our confidence. But what many women don’t know is that wearing shapewear every day can have some serious side effects. From urinary tract infections to yeast infections, here are five side effects that can occur when you wear a shapewear every day.

Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs): Wearing shapewear can increase your risk of developing urinary tract infections (UTIs). The snug fit of the garment can put pressure on the bladder and increase your chances of developing bacteria in the bladder and urethra, leading to a UTI. Additionally, the fabric of some shapewear garments can irritate the urethra, further increasing your risk of a UTI. If you experience any burning or discomfort when urinating, it’s important to contact your doctor right away as this could be a sign of an infection.

Yeast Infections: Wearing tight-fitting garments like shapewear can trap moisture and heat in the vaginal area, which is the perfect environment for yeast to thrive. The tightness of the garment can also cause chafing, irritation, and scratching of the skin in the vaginal area, which can also lead to an increase in yeast infections. If you’re experiencing itching, burning, or swelling around your vagina, it’s important to seek medical attention right away as this could be a sign of a yeast infection.

Skin Infections: Shapewear that is too tight can cause friction against your skin, which can lead to skin irritation and infection. Furthermore, if you have any cuts or scrapes on your skin before wearing shapewear, the tightness of the fabric could reopen these wounds and lead to further infection. If you experience any redness or swelling around areas where you wear shapewear, or you notice any open wounds that won’t heal, it’s important to contact your doctor right away.

Back Pain: Wearing shapewear every day can put an immense amount of pressure on your abdominal and back muscles, which can cause back pain and discomfort over time. Additionally, shapewear garments that are too tight can pull on your muscles and cause muscle spasms that further contribute to back pain. If you experience any back pain or discomfort when wearing shapewear it’s important to seek medical attention right away as this could be a sign of something more serious.



Digestive Problems: Tight-fitting garments like shapewear can constrict your internal organs and impede your digestive system from functioning properly. This can lead to a variety of digestive problems such as gas, bloating, cramping, and diarrhoea. Furthermore, if you wear shapewear that is too tight for extended periods it can compress your stomach and intestines which decreases blood flow in this area leading to further digestive issues. If you experience any digestive problems while wearing shapewear it’s important to speak with your doctor about possible solutions that could help alleviate these symptoms such as wearing looser-fitting clothing or taking medications to reduce stomach acid production.

In conclusion, while wearing shapewear every day may make us feel more confident about our appearance, it’s important to keep in mind that it can have some serious side effects such as urinary tract infections, yeast infections, skin infections, back pain, and digestive problems. It’s important to listen to your body and if you experience any discomfort while wearing shapewear it’s important to seek medical attention right away to prevent any further complications from occurring.

