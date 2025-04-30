UTI cases among women and children increase during extreme heat, doctor shares prevention tips Currently, there is a noticeable surge in urinary tract infection (UTI) cases among women (aged 30-55) and children (11-16) in a few states of India. With the rising mercury levels, an expert highlights that timely treatment and prevention are important to avoid serious complications.

New Delhi:

Summer is wreaking havoc on the well-being of women and children. A large number of women and children are suffering from urinary tract infections (UTIs), which demand timely intervention. A urinary tract infection happens when bacteria enter the urinary tract through the urethra and begin to multiply in the bladder. It can affect any part of the urinary system, including the kidneys, ureters, bladder, and urethra. According to Dr Ashwini Rathod, Consultant Obstetrician, Gynecologist, and Infertility Specialist, Ankura Hospital for Women and Child, Pune, in the scorching summer, the body loses more fluids through sweat, leading to dehydration, which invites UTIs in women and children. In women, even hormonal changes, tight clothing, and poor intimate hygiene can also raise the risk during the summer. Moreover, when it comes to children, UTIs are more common due to improper wiping, holding in urine for too long, or not drinking enough water.

The symptoms of UTI in women and children

Burning sensation while urinating

Frequent urge to urinate

Lower abdominal pain

Cloudy or strong-smelling urine

Fever (more common in children)

If any woman or child exhibits these symptoms, it is essential to consult an expert immediately. Timely management is key to improving quality of life and managing symptoms.

The complications: If not treated in time, UTIs can lead to severe complications like kidney infections or sepsis. In women, it can cause chronic bladder infections. In children, recurrent UTIs can potentially affect kidney function and growth. Women should report the symptoms to the expert, while in the case of children, parents should take note of the warning signs and initiate timely treatment.

The treatment: UTIs are treated with a course of antibiotics. Pain relief medications and increased fluid intake help speed up recovery. Follow the instructions given by the expert only.

Preventive Measures for Women and Children:

Women and children should drink plenty of water throughout the day

They must wear loose, breathable clothing

Women and children should maintain proper toilet hygiene

Urinate frequently and avoid holding it in

Clean the genital area front to back (especially in young girls)

Women should avoid douching or using chemical-laden products down there

Women should wash from front to back

Prompt treatment not only relieves discomfort but also prevents the infection from spreading further into the kidneys or bloodstream. Everyone should be attentive to their health.

Disclaimer: (Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.)

