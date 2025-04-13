Uric acid starts accumulating in the body due to these reasons; know ways to control Know the causes of uric acid buildup in the body and learn effective ways to control it. Get expert insights on managing uric acid levels naturally. Improve your health and well-being with these simple tips.

There can be many reasons for the increase of uric acid in the body, mainly excessive alcohol consumption, especially high intake of red meat, and lack of water. Apart from this, excessive consumption of certain vegetables such as cauliflower, spinach, lentils, and kidney beans can also increase uric acid levels. However, consumption of these foods in balanced amounts is usually safe.

Dietary to control uric acid

Limit meat intake: Reduce your intake of red meat, especially organ meats (such as liver and kidney) and seafood, as they are high in purines, which can increase uric acid levels.

Reduce alcohol consumption : Alcohol, especially beer and distilled liquors, can increase uric acid levels. Therefore, it is beneficial to limit or stop its consumption.

Avoid sweetened beverages: Sweetened beverages made with high-fructose corn syrup can increase uric acid levels. These should be avoided.

Include vitamin C-rich foods: Include foods rich in vitamin C in the diet, such as citrus fruits, cherries, strawberries, and cucumbers, which can help reduce uric acid levels.

Eat low-fat dairy products : Eat low-fat dairy products like cheese and yoghurt and fibre-rich foods like whole grains and peanuts.

Moderate consumption of coffee: According to some research, moderate consumption of coffee can be helpful in reducing uric acid levels.

Make these lifestyle changes

Weight control: Being overweight or obese can cause metabolic dysfunction, which can increase uric acid levels. Control your weight with regular exercise and a balanced diet.

Regular exercise: Do low-impact exercises like walking, swimming, and cycling regularly, which can help control uric acid levels.

Blood sugar level management: If you suffer from diabetes, keep your blood sugar level under control, as high blood sugar can affect uric acid levels.

Drink enough water: Drinking plenty of water throughout the day can increase the excretion of uric acid and reduce the chance of crystal formation.

Review medications: Consult your doctor if you are taking any medications that may increase uric acid levels, and consider alternative medications as needed .

