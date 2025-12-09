Is Delhi’s drinking water safe? Expert explains the health risks of uranium exposure Recent findings of uranium-contaminated drinking water in Delhi have raised serious health concerns. A doctor explains the hidden health risks, from kidney damage to long-term toxicity and why residents should take this issue seriously.

New Delhi:

Recent reports have identified uranium, along with other contaminants such as arsenic, lead, iron, and manganese, in Delhi's groundwater as a major public health problem. These dangerous substances not only make the drinking water unsafe but also ruin the soil and crops by facilitating the accumulation of contaminants, thus increasing the risk for people living near these areas over time.

The body mostly gets uranium through the ingestion of polluted water because it cannot be easily absorbed through the skin, so skin contact during water-related activities like bathing is less dangerous. However, uranium's radioactivity is not the reason for its main harmful effect, but rather its chemical toxicity.

Hidden health risks of uranium-contaminated drinking water

According to Dr Aravinda S N, Lead Consultant - Internal Medicine, Aster RV Hospital, over time, the kidneys can be badly damaged by the water containing uranium, which cannot be filtered by the kidneys since they are the organs responsible for filtering heavy metals. The prolonged kidney damage can result in reduced kidney function, chronic kidney disease and the risk of getting cancer in the kidneys and urinary tract being increased.

Moreover, uranium can also be stored in the bones and thus, eventually, can weaken them and also cause other possibly related skeletal problems. The elevated levels of iron and manganese may present pronounced symptoms in infants and children.

Long-term exposure may have a detrimental effect on the nervous system, causing memory, concentration and overall neurological health issues. Besides, infants and children are at risk, as the effects may be manifested in the areas of growth, bone maturation and cognitive development.

Also, uranium at high doses can lead to a condition where the stomach and the intestines get inflamed, resulting in vomiting and diarrhoea, as well as liver and blood chemistry problems.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

