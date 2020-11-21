Uncontrolled diabetes can trigger several health problems; 5 fruits to keep your blood sugar levels intact

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Fruits for diabetes

Several medical studies have shown that India has fast become the diabetes capital of the world with a large percentage of patients suffering from uncontrolled diabetes. With the onset of Covid-19, these patients have also become the worst sufferers. However, Covid or not, Indians are now more susceptible to having diabetes with reasons ranging from sedentary lifestyle to other medical causes. The condition has, however, worsened after the months-long lockdown and the raging air pollution.

A study conducted by a diagnostic centre revealed that the people living in metro towns are inching towards developing diabetes. The study assessed 4,53,854 fasting blood sugar test samples across age groups collected. The results indicated that across age groups, 24 per cent of the people with borderline levels of sugar i.e. were pre-diabetic.

Guava

Guava is very rich in dietary fibre that helps ease constipation (a common diabetic complaint) and can lower the chance of blood sugar spike. The rich fibre content of guavas can keep indigestion at bay.

Peach

A 100-gram serving of peaches contains 1.6 grams of fibre. Fibre ensures slow release of sugar into the blood stream. You can have them in the form of salad.

Kiwi

The tangy and delicious fruit is filled with antioxidants such as vitamin A and C. Eating kiwi also helps slow release of glucose, which further keeps the risk of blood sugar spike at bay.

Apple

An apple a day could do wonders for diabetes management. A storehouse of both soluble and insoluble fibre, apples may help regulate your blood sugar levels and prevent fluctuations too. It's best to have apples raw and fresh.

Cherries

One cup of cherries has 52 calories and 12.5 g of carbs, per the USDA, and they may be especially good at fighting inflammation. Tart cherries are also packed with antioxidants, which may help fight heart disease, cancer, and other diseases, notes a review published in March 2018 in Nutrients. These fruits can be purchased fresh, canned, frozen, or dried. But since many canned and dried fruits contain added sugar, which can spike your blood sugar, be sure to check the labels.

